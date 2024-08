Governments of 16 US states have pointed out Biden’s “blatant political motivation” with the program | Photo: EFE/EPA/ANNABELLE GORDON/CNP/POOL

The governments of 16 American states filed a lawsuit in the United States courts this Friday (23) against a federal program run by the Joe Biden administration for illegal immigrants married to citizens of the country to regularize their situation.

The program, launched in June and which opened registrations last Monday (19), could benefit around 500,000 immigrants without legal status. The 16 governors who are contesting the measure are from the Republican Party, which opposes Biden.

According to information from the Associated Press, the lawsuit was filed in federal court in Tyler, Texas.

“This action encourages illegal immigration and will irreparably harm the plaintiff states,” says the filed text, which points to Biden’s “blatant political motivation” with the program.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said in a statement that the plan “violates the Constitution and actively worsens the illegal immigration disaster that is hurting Texas and our country.” The Biden administration has not yet commented on the action.