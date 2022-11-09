The red tide that apparently bathes the United States after the midterm elections began last night in Florida. In the tropical state, the victory of Governor Ron De Santis was like a true tsunami that occurred almost immediately, as soon as the polls closed. That’s how strong it was.

It was not just any of the 39 governorships that were at stake. DeSantis’s victory is his calling card as a candidate for the next presidential election. Faced with the threat to democracy that is anticipated in the country, with the initial victory of at least a hundred of the 291 deniers who have been backed by Donald Trump in these elections, DeSantis presented it as the triumph of freedom “over the medical authoritarianism. It was his decision to ignore the health recommendations of the pandemic, keep the doors open to tourism, disobey the use of masks, safety distances or the mandatory nature of vaccinations. “We have stood as a beacon of freedom for people throughout this country and, indeed, throughout the world,” he intoned last night. «They attacked us and we endured the blows, we battled the storms, we endured what was ours, we did not give up. We had the conviction that guided us and the courage to lead.”

The price has been high. More than 80,000 people have died of Covid-19 in Florida since the start of the pandemic, and as of this point last month it outnumbered the entire country for the third month in a row, but voters haven’t cared. In its ideological fight against the ‘woke doctrine’, which last night said it had won, the DeSantis government “has protected the right of parents” by not allowing homosexuality to be discussed in schools, and has punished multinationals such as Disney that they criticized him for it, taking away their tax privileges, so that it serves as a derision to other companies. “We’ve executed a vision and produced historic results that people have responded to in a record way,” he celebrated. “Florida has shown that what we offer can be done. It’s a ray of hope that we have better days ahead.”

His landslide victory has boosted other figures in the party, such as Senator Marco Rubio, who won his third term by a much larger margin than his previous ones, even in traditionally Democratic counties like Miami Dade. “I’m here to tell you tonight that yes, I still believe in America and I still believe in our democracy,” he declared last night in his victory speech. The Republicans have taken up the Democratic threat that yesterday democracy was at stake at the polls and have transformed it into a referendum on the administration of President Biden and the proposals of the extremists for the future. “I firmly believe that the survival of the American experiment requires a rebirth of true American principles,” DeSantis decided in what will undoubtedly be the theme of his presidential campaign. “We will never give in to the woke crowd,” he promised. ‘Woke’ is a term with which movements denouncing racism were originally cataloged in the US, but since 2020 the most conservative have used it in a pejorative way to define left-wing, progressive currents and, in general, anti-racism. defenders of causes such as the rights of the LGTBI collective or ethnic minorities.

A little further up, in the border state of Georgia, the first openly QAnon congresswoman, Marjorie Taylor Greene, the only one whose presence in committees was stripped away by Congress for her statements inciting violence and conspiracy theories, was another of the early winners of the night. The Associated Press declared her victory less than an hour after the polls closed. Greene believes that the 9/11 attacks were a hoax; the Parkland student shooting, a setup to push for gun control measures; and the California fires, the result of the use of space lasers controlled by the Jewish Rothschild dynasty. She was so convinced of her pull at the polls, that already in September she dared to dictate the agenda to the next speaker of Congress, Kevin McCarthy. In that same state, Governor Brian Kemp beat African-American Stacey Abrams for the second time.

Another presidential candidate, Texas Governor Greg Abbott, comfortably defeated his Democratic rival, former Congressman Beto O’Rourke. In those early hours of the night there were also some victories to celebrate for the Democratic Party, which put the first African-American governor of the state in Maryland in the figure of Wes Moore, re-elected the governor of Colorado, Michael Bennett, for a third term and current Senate leader Chuck Schumer for the fifth time. The biggest sigh of relief came with the comfortable victory of the governor of New York, Kathy Hochul, who despite having reached the polls with her Republican rival on her heels, knew how to take advantage of the support that the heavyweights of the party gave her in the recent days, from Bill Clinton to Joe Biden himself.

Just a few minutes ago, The Associated Press has also confirmed the victory of the Pennsylvania Attorney General, Democrat Josh Shapiro, as Governor of Pennsylvania. Shapiro was competing with Doug Mastriano, a staunch Republican supporter of Trump who in 2020 tried to annul the result of the elections. presidential in its territory. He also paid for several buses to transport supporters of the former president to Washington on the fateful January 6, 2021, in order to participate in the demonstration that preceded the storming of the Capitol.

All of them have been predictable victories to a greater or lesser degree. The future of Congress and other disputed governments such as Arizona or Michigan were still in the running shortly after midnight (6:15 a.m. in Spain), with the NBC network warning that no one expected to be able to award a winner immediately. At seven this morning, and still lacking a large number of votes in different states, the polls gave the Democrats 47 seats in the Senate and 46 to their rivals (the majority is set at fifty), while in the House of Representatives everything points to a Republican victory, with 176 seats against 139 of his opponents (the majority is 218). Only the size of the Republican victories anticipated the confirmation of the worst predictions for the party in power, which traditionally comes out punished in mid-term legislative elections.