Republican Ron DeSantis, a possible opponent of Donald Trump for the Republican presidential nomination in the 2024 election, was re-elected governor of Florida on Tuesday (8), according to US media.

A rising Republican star, DeSantis, 44, unsurprisingly prevailed in this conservative state over former governor Charlie Crist, a former Republican who switched parties, according to ABC and CNN.

Ron DeSantis recently caused controversy when he claimed to send planes full of immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard, an island in the northeast of the United States.

The move was part of a move started by Republican governors in Texas and Arizona to send immigrants to Democratic-ruled cities in the north and east of the country, a political gesture designed to woo conservative voters.

Strongly committed to educational issues, DeSantis also this year signed a law banning the teaching of subjects related to sexual orientation or gender identity in elementary schools.

The text, very controversial, was dubbed by its critics as “Don’t say gay”.

The style of this former soldier contrasts with the impetus of Donald Trump, who gives indications that he will try to return to the White House in the 2024 presidential election.