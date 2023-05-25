AFPi

05/24/2023 – 21:20

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced his candidacy for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination on Wednesday to “lead our great American comeback,” he said.

DeSantis, 44, formalized his candidacy in a document delivered to the Federal Election Commission hours before the media launch of his campaign, in a Twitter chat with Elon Musk scheduled for 6 pm local time. But, due to technical problems, the republican ended up formalizing the announcement in a video published on the same platform.

“I’m Ron DeSantis and I’m running for president to lead our great American comeback,” the Republican said in the video. More than 400,000 people tried to listen to the conversation live, but the audio failed even before DeSantis showed up.

During the broadcast, it was possible to hear Musk say that, due to the large number of people connected, the platform’s servers were overloaded.

Democrat Joe Biden’s campaign, which is seeking re-election, quickly responded to the technical issue in a tweet with a link to its fundraising page and the caption: “This link works.”

In the Republican field, the favorite of the primaries, Donald Trump, joked on his social network, Truth Social, publishing: “My red button is bigger, better, stronger and it works”, referring to a pun he once used with the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Donald Trump Jr., son of the former president, used the hashtag “#DeSaster” (disaster) on Twitter, while a spokesperson for the Trump campaign declared: “Technical problems, awkward silences. A complete failure the launch.”

The pre-candidacy of the governor brings hope to Republicans who are looking for an alternative to former President Donald Trump, whose ideas he shares, but not the excesses.

DeSantis is profiled as Trump’s biggest rival in the race for the Republican nomination. The winner of the primaries will face in November next year the candidate chosen by the Democratic Party, most likely the current president, Joe Biden.

– Conservative figure –

In 2018, DeSantis, an almost unknown congressman, won the gubernatorial elections in a surprising way, after having the decisive support of Trump.

Since then, he has become a rising star on the US right, with very conservative policies on issues such as education, abortion and immigration.

Such initiatives have given him wide media coverage and a triumphant re-election in 2022. But the fight for the Republican candidacy will reveal whether his new status in the party is enough to overcome Trump.

Several polls register a clear advantage of the ex-president over the governor, although the results must be viewed with caution, since there are still months left for the primaries.

The main difference between the two candidates lies, above all, in their behavior.

For many, DeSantis, the son of a working-class family, war veteran and graduate of Harvard and Yale, has a serious deficit of charisma compared to the flashy real estate billionaire.

John Wihbey, a media professor at Boston’s Northeastern University, said teaming up with Musk would give DeSantis credibility with a group of voters looking to move beyond Trump.

– ‘Personality graft’ –

Hostilities between them began long before DeSantis entered the campaign.

For weeks, Trump has been multiplying the criticism of his opponent on his social media and at rallies. DeSantis, on the other hand, has counterattacked in his own way, more subtly, highlighting what hurts the most for the former president: his defeat in the last presidential election to Biden.

“DeSantis is in desperate need of a personality graft,” Trump quipped on Wednesday morning.

Projections indicate that the governor of Florida will have a tough fight against the New York billionaire, a man immune to scandals, whose problems in court seem to mobilize even more his many followers.

In his campaign, DeSantis will be able to count on generous donations – 110 million dollars (about R$ 545 million) so far – with which he hopes to shorten the distance and flood the country with ads.

In a recent video from the governor’s political action committee, a man taps a “DeSantis president” sticker to the hood of a car, over another with the slogan “Trump 2016.”

The ad sums up the message the governor wants to convey to voters: in front of the 76-year-old tycoon, DeSantis wants to incorporate the new guard of the Republican Party.

The other declared candidates in the Republican race – Nikki Haley, Tim Scott, Asa Hutchinson – barely make it above 5% in the polls. Everything points to a duel between the governor of Florida and the man who propelled him.























