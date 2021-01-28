Republican minority leader in the lower house of Congress Kevin McCarthy (from California) is set to meet with former US President Donald Trump on Thursday, January 28, in Florida. This was reported by the TV company CNN citing sources familiar with the plans of the former head of state.

The interlocutors of the TV channel specified that the congressman was the initiator of the upcoming meeting. According to them, he hopes to “regain the location of the former president” after the launch of Trump’s impeachment procedure.

On January 13, Republican McCarthy considered it a mistake to impeach Trump without conducting an investigation and hearings in Congress, but at the same time acknowledged the responsibility of the head of state for the actions of his supporters who broke into the Capitol.

On January 26, U.S. Senators Tim Kane of the Democratic Party and Susan Collins of the Republican Party drafted a resolution condemning the actions of former President Donald Trump. At the moment, Democrats and Republicans each have 50 seats in the upper house of the US Congress, and at least 67 votes out of 100 are required to make a final impeachment verdict. … For the adoption of the document, in the form of a resolution, proposed by Kane and Collins, 60 votes are enough.

The US Senate on Tuesday, January 26, postponed the consideration of the impeachment of American ex-President Donald Trump to February 9. The decision was taken unanimously.

On January 25, members of the US House of Representatives submitted to the Senate a resolution to impeach the ex-president.

On January 13, the US House of Representatives voted to pass a resolution to impeach Trump for “incitement to mutiny.” Pelosi signed an impeachment article. If the Senate approves the impeachment decision, a vote will ban Trump from running in the future.