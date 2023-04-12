Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, the man who also prosecuted ex-President Donald Trump, has indicted Republican Congressman Jim Jordan. Report that various American media Tuesday. Bragg accuses Jordan of obstructing the Trump investigation.

The Republican, who chairs the US Congress’ Judiciary Committee, has recently spoken negatively about Trump’s prosecution. This commission wants to investigate the prosecution of the ex-president. Bragg believes that politicians should not interfere with the legal process. According to him, there is an “unconstitutional attack” on his person. Bragg, a Democrat, has been under serious threat since Trump’s impeachment.

Bragg also speaks of a “campaign of intimidation and obstruction.” He therefore believes that the Jordan committee should not consider Trump’s case. Jordan claims, among other things, that Bragg is acting under “political pressure from left-wing activists.”

Jordan uttered on Twitter his criticism of the charge. “First they indict a president for a crime that isn’t a crime. Now they are trying to prevent us from checking whether the public money they use for the cause is well spent.”