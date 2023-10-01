Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz said he plans to file a motion to remove US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. He announced this to the TV channel on October 1 CNN.

“I do intend to file a motion to remove Speaker McCarthy this week. “I think we need to move forward with new leadership that we can trust,” the politician said.

Gaetz accused fellow party member McCarthy of lying to the House of Representatives and US President Joe Biden in connection with the decision to finance the government, indicates “Gazeta.Ru“

Earlier, on September 30, the US House of Representatives approved on September 30 a government funding project for 45 days proposed by the Republican Party. The project does not contain any financial assistance to Ukraine.

After this, the temporary funding project was approved by the US Senate. Following this, Biden expressed support for the budget adopted by Congress, but said that Washington “under no circumstances” would stop supporting Ukraine.

In this regard, the White House called on McCarthy to submit a separate bill for consideration, which would provide for the allocation of funds for the needs of Ukraine.

On September 29, representatives of the Republican Party predicted a two-week government shutdown. It was noted that if a shutdown is announced, more than 820 thousand federal employees will be sent on unpaid leave, that is, they will not be able to go to another job, and wages will not be transferred.

Biden on September 24 called on members of the Republican Party to prevent a shutdown. He stressed that the government shutdown will affect everything from food security to children’s education programs. The American leader called on Republicans to return to the budget issue.