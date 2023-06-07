Home page politics

From: Christian Sturgeon

Chris Christie has become a harsh critic of Donald Trump. © Christy Prosser/Imago

More and more Republicans are challenging Donald Trump. His former confidante Chris Christie also wants to be in the White House.

Washington, DC – Another Republican is in the USA entered the race for the White House. Chris Christie made his bid for the Republican presidential nomination public on Tuesday (June 6). “I want your support,” said the former New Jersey governor in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Christie immediately went on the offensive. Especially on donald trump Christie didn’t leave a good hair in his speech. Trump is a “bitter, angry man” whose tenure was a complete failure. “Donald Trump made us smaller by dividing us further and pitting one group against another every day.” Trump is obsessed with the mirror, never admits a mistake, always blames someone else for mishaps and always wants the credit harvest, for everything that goes well, says Christie.

Chris Christie accuses Donald Trump

The former president’s former confidante also wasn’t shy about accusing Trump and his family of enriching themselves during the presidency. “The amount of money this family has stolen is staggering,” Christie said. Specifically, he was referring to Trump’s dealings with Saudi Arabia. So should the Saudi Crown Prince Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and daughter Ivanka Trump with a Investment of two billion euros supported have. That was stolen money, Christie said, adding. “That makes us a banana republic.”

Christie also criticized that there are others republican in the fight for the White House who “say that we shouldn’t care about what’s going on in the Ukraine happens”. These politicians said people in the US shouldn’t care “that Russia wants to bring a free and freedom-loving country back under his thumb,” complained Christie, who went into detail about the history of the USA in his speech.

US election 2024 The presidential election is scheduled for November 5, 2024. The Republican primaries begin early next year, traditionally in the Midwestern state of Iowa. The winner of the Republican primary becomes the incumbent Joe Biden of the democrats challenge who is running for a second term. See also Employment: Coca-Cola offers more than 100 vacancies throughout Brazil Donald Trump had already declared in November that he wanted to run again in the 2024 US election. In the meantime, the field of Republican candidates has grown significantly. Alongside former UN ambassador Nikki Haley and Florida’s governor Ron DeSantis quite a few others have announced their applications in recent weeks. Trump’s former deputy Mike Pence has also submitted the necessary documents. In internal party polls, Trump is ahead.

Christie has emerged as a Trump critic

In recent years, Christie has increasingly appeared as a Trump critic. He recently referred to the former president for his stance on Ukraine war as the “coward” and “puppet” of the Russian President Wladimir Putin. Of the Trump challengers, the 60-year-old has been the most aggressive so far. Trump himself commented Christie’s speech on Truth Social as “boring” – she was just hard to take.

Chris Christie had already run for the Republican candidacy in the 2016 primaries, but withdrew after poor results in the primaries and then became the first prominent supporter from the party establishment behind the eventual primaries winner Trump. Christie was discussed as a possible Attorney General, but ultimately did not get a post in the Trump administration. (cs/dpa/afp)