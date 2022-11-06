In the midterm elections in the United States, Republican candidates will accept the results regardless of whether they win or lose, the party president assured this Sunday (6). Donald Trump supporters still deny the result of the 2020 presidential election.

Ronna McDaniel also said she was confident in the “good momentum” of Republicans to regain control of the Senate and House of Representatives in Tuesday’s vote, which would greatly derail Democratic President Joe Biden’s agenda in the second half of his term.

For two years, Democrats had a narrow majority in the lower house and a single majority vote in the upper house, that of Vice President Kamala Harris.

Republican candidates for both chambers in Washington, as well as state and local offices, “want to make sure the race is fair and transparent, let the process happen, and then we’ll accept the results,” McDaniel told CNN.

Former President Trump, who has yet to admit his defeat to Biden two years ago, has been harping on conspiracy theories in the run-up to these elections.

Hundreds of Republicans running for office on Nov. 8 have endorsed Trump’s baseless 2020 fraud allegations, and several are also casting doubt on the future outcome, in contrast to McDaniel’s statements.

According to analysts and the Democratic camp, there would be about 300 Republican candidates ready to contest the national and local election results on Tuesday night.

Given the tense atmosphere, an Arizona judge recently placed limits on self-proclaimed election monitors who showed up near polls carrying guns.

Asked about her party’s support for these people, McDaniel said “no one should intimidate voters” and urged observers “not to break the law.” But she also pointed out that election observers should not be intimidated.

Polls predict a clear victory in the House of Representatives for Republicans, who could also regain control of the Senate.