Attack Biden. It was part of the strategy of the governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, for the first debate of the Republican candidates for the primaries for the 2024 presidential elections. And the candidate has complied with it to the letter since his first intervention. “We are a country in decline,” he said in his energetic initial speech. DeSantis seeks to get closer in the polls to former President Donald Trump, absent in the debate, but who has an advantage of more than 40 points in voting intentions. The rest of the eight participants in the debate have followed that same strategy.

DeSantis has also taken the opportunity to lash out at President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, saying he made “hundreds of thousands of dollars on lousy paintings” while Americans “are working hard, and they can’t afford to buy a car or a new house”. The Florida governor has bragged about his management and mentioned his family, which many strategists see as an asset to his campaign.

All the candidates have attacked Biden’s economic policy. In the first hour of debate, the candidates have barely mentioned Trump and beyond an implicit mention of DeSantis against the confinements, there has been no criticism of the former president. Part of the country’s ills have come, he maintained, “because of how this federal government handled covid-19 by blocking this economy.” If he were president, he would tell the health officer, Anthony Fauci: “You are fired”, he has said using the phrase that made Donald Trump famous on a television program. “As your president, I will never let the bureaucrats of the Deep State lock you up,” he added.

Ron DeSantis, the second in the polls, has had to open the debate in the center of the stage, along with Vivek Ramaswamy, third in voting intention. Mike Pence, Nikki Haley, Tim Scott, Chris Christie (booed), Asa Hutchinson (also whistled) and Doug Burgum complete the stage, giving the false appearance of a very open primary.

Fox has spared no expense and the debate is a blockbuster at the Fiserv Forum, the pavilion where Giannis Antetokoumpo’s Milwaukee Bucks play, decked out for the occasion and with the stands packed with guests and donors. Even a drone toured the stage offering spectacular shots. The interventions of the candidates alternated with videos projected on giant screens.

Chris Christie, former governor of New Jersey and a great critic of Trump, has defended in his first speech that the Republicans have to sell their ideas better to achieve power, an implicit reference to the former president, who lost the elections in 2020 and whom many blame of the poor result of the 2022 legislatures. He has highlighted that he was “elected as a conservative Republican in a blue state”, the color of the Democrats.

Mike Pence has been asked if he was responsible for the large government spending of his time as vice president and he has answered saying that he is very proud of his mandate and has hung the medal for the appointment of three conservative justices to the Supreme Court, which they annulled the right to abortion. “I think it is indisputable that I am the best prepared, the most tested, the most proven conservative in this race,” he said.

Vivek Ramaswamy has shown himself to be a lover of the free market after trying to introduce himself: “Let me just address a question that is on everyone’s minds at home tonight,” said the biotech entrepreneur. “Who the hell is this scrawny guy with a weird last name?”

But it hasn’t gone very well. Christie has told her that she wants to be a new Barack Obama, but she’s done with the first one. “The last person in one of these debates stood in the middle of the stage and said, ‘What’s a scrawny guy with a weird last name doing up here?’ it was Barack Obama, and I’m afraid we’re dealing with the same kind of fan,” Christie said.

After Pence’s intervention, the debate was enlivened by an exchange between Pence and Ramaswamy in which the former vice president was devastating: “I can explain it to you more slowly if you want,” he told him, calling him a “rookie” and adding that these are not times for walk “training in office.”

At the time the debate began, the controversial communicator Tucker Carlson posted on X, the network formerly known as Twitter, an interview he recorded with Donald Trump a few days ago. With her, he tries to attract the spotlight and blow up the debate. “I’m giving this interview and we’ll probably get more audience with this crazy format than the debate.”

In the interview, Trump explains why he has not attended the Milwaukee debate. His lead in the polls is so great that he doesn’t see any point in it. And he lashes out at what is expected to be his rival in the 2024 presidential election. “Joe Biden is the worst president in the history of our country.”

