South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, one of the Republican Party candidates for the presidency of the United States in the November 2024 elections and the only black senator in his party, announced late this Sunday his withdrawal from the race for the White House.

In an interview with the conservative television channel Fox News, Scott, 57, declared that “I love America even more than I did on May 22 (when he announced his candidacy). But when he returns to Iowa (where he begins the caucus and primary campaign) it won’t be as a presidential candidate. “I cancel my campaign.”

The announcement has taken the candidate’s donors and campaign workers by surprise. Scott had not warned them in advance of his decision. But the candidate had had problems raising donations, he had consumed most of his funds at high speed and had failed to take off in the polls, where he achieved a voting intention of less than 4%. In Iowa, the polls gave him fourth place, behind the great favorite, former President Donald Trump; Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former Trump UN Ambassador Nikky Haley.

He received the honor in the most recent debate of the Republican candidates, the third, last Wednesday in Miami (Florida), in which he failed to make a great impression among the public despite mixing a more combative attitude with the optimistic message of which he has demonstrated in his five months of campaign. “I think the voters, who are the greatest people on the planet, have made it really clear to me that they are telling me: ‘not now, Tim,’” he said in his statement to Fox News.

During his campaign he had presented himself as a very conservative candidate but more capable of reducing the deep divisions in the American electorate than rivals like DeSantis or Trump himself, whom he was always careful not to openly criticize.

But this white-glove treatment towards the former president caused him a problem that is shared by the vast majority of that party’s group of candidates for the White House: the inability to convince the electorate why they should vote for him and not the main Republican candidate.

He had initially garnered significant support from donors, believing he had a better chance of defeating Democratic President Joe Biden if he reached the final stretch of the campaign. His supporters also perceived him as more acceptable to the independent electorate than other candidates opposed to aid to Ukraine, such as the governor of Florida.

By October, however, those donors had cooled off. After last week’s debate, they decided not to continue their investments in television advertising. With dwindling coffers, the senator had few options left to continue in the race.

Deeply religious and an avid Bible quoter, the senator likes to talk about his roots as the grandson of a worker in the cotton fields of the American South. Raised by a single mother who worked extensive overtime as a nursing assistant to support him and his brother, young Scott graduated from Charleston Southern University with a degree in political science. He has described himself as a mediocre student, who after graduating and before entering politics opened an insurance business. Southern University before opening an insurance business.

