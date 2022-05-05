On Tuesday (May 3, 2022), candidate JR Majewski became the Republican Party’s choice to run for a seat in the 9th District of Ohio, in the United States, against Democrat Marcy Kaptur in November.

With no career in politics, Majewski gained public notoriety when he used his own backyard in Port Clinton to paint murals in support of former President Donald Trump during the 2020 election.

The Republican’s local campaign was rocked by a rap he released with singers J360 and Savannah Craven, in November 2021. With ironic phrases to US President Joe Biden and the left in the US, it reached 1.1 million views on YouTube.

The music video for “Let’s Go Brandon”, at 4:22, begins with Majeswski standing on a lawn that prints Trump’s face in red, blue and white. In the background, a voice emulates the former president announcing the partnership. watch on here (4min22s).

“Well, it looks like the whole world is going to say ‘Let’s go Brandon’. What madness. The 3 of you should get together to make a beautiful song for people to hear. It will be a musical masterpiece, believe me.”says the voice, repeating typical slurs of Trump’s speech.

The song intersperses points of general dissatisfaction in the country’s public opinion – such as the price of gasoline and the collection of taxes – with issues that politically divide American society. At certain times, the singers appear behind bars, symbolizing isolation for being “cancelled”.

Phrases like “[o presidente norte-americano] Joe [Biden] think about ice cream while shitting your pants” and “I won’t mess with Coke, they want me to be less white” transform the video into a comical critique of the political differences between Republicans and Democrats.

Craven, who is black, reiterates the country’s abolition of slavery as a GOP merit and says Biden “is with jim crow”, in reference to the regime of racial segregation that officially ended in the 1960s.

“Then he met Barack [Obama]. He was impressed because he spoke right”, teases.

In the last third of the video, Majeswski says that the political moment in the United States is decisive. It ends with information from his campaign for a seat as a representative for the state of Ohio.

“This is our last chance. It’s our limit […]. “Try putting a mask on me and you will see red, white and blue.”

according to NY Timeselectoral redistribution in the current district design for the midterm elections transformed Ohio’s 9th District from “strongly democratic” for “moderately republican”, increasing Majeswski’s chances of winning.

WHO IS HE

The 42-year-old candidate is a US Air Force veteran. He works in the nuclear power industry.

In 2020, he gained notoriety after painting the lawn of his Ohio home with a red, white and blue stripe next to the phrase “Trump 2020 – Keep America… Great!” (Trump 2020 – keep the US… big!” in Portuguese).

The ironic campaign style, however, collides with controversial positions expressed throughout the campaign – such as the belief that the 2020 election was stolen and sympathy with the QAnon conspiratorial movement, compromising its acceptance by the more moderate Republican electorate.

He was also in the demonstrations known as “Stop the Steal”, which foreshadowed the invasion of the US Capitol by voters unhappy with the defeat of Trump, but claims not to have invaded the legislative building.

Majewski won the Republican primaries by a wide margin, beating State Representative Craig Riedel and State Senator Theresa Gavarone, as well as State Department of Veterans Affairs program manager Beth Deck.

ORIGIN OF “LET’S GO BRANDON”

The phrase originated in October 2021, when a reporter from NBC interviewed NASCAR driver Brandon Brown at the Avondale stage in Alabama.

Not understanding what the crowd was shouting behind the pilot, the journalist interpreted it as demonstrations in favor of Brown, “let’s go Brandon” (“let’s go Brandon”in Portuguese).

But as it became louder and clearer to TV viewers, NBC, the screams were from “fuck you, Joe Biden” (“Fuck you Joe Biden”, in Portuguese),

The episode went viral and the expression became popular on the American right. Opponents of the government began to use the phrase in protests, as a substitute for “Fuck you, Joe Biden”. Republican politicians also began stamping the words on masks, caps and coats.