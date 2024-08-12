Home policy

From: Christian Sturgeon

Donald Trump is telling another lie. A Republican is making fun of him: Trump is apparently taking advantage of the marijuana laws in Florida.

Washington, DC – Donald Trump is often at odds with the truth. One could also say that he is known as a storyteller and liar. A look at the data is enough to prove this: According to the WashingtonPost During his time as US President alone, he made a total of 30,573 false or misleading statements, or about 21 per day.

This is no different today than it was in the past. Trump repeatedly claims things that are not true. The most recent example of this was his confusing press conference on August 8th in his villa in Mar-a-Lago. There he announced that more people attended one of his rallies than attended the famous “I Have a Dream” speech by civil rights activist Martin Luther King in 1963 at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC.

Donald Trump tells fairy tales again at press conference

“Nobody has spoken to larger crowds than I have,” Trump said live on television. “Look at Martin Luther King when he gave his speech, his great speech; and then look at ours: same grounds, same everything, same number of people. If anything, we had more people.” Trump was referring to his speech on January 6, 2021, which preceded the riots at the Capitol.

The facts, however, say something different. King gave his most famous speech on August 28, 1963, in front of around 250,000 people. What about Trump? The special committee of the House of Representatives that investigated the incident on January 6 has determined the exact numbers. According to them, around 53,000 people were there at the time.

In addition, Trump claimed that an overwhelming majority of people in the US supported his MAGA agenda: “The base is probably 75 percent of the country.” And why? Because the republican a party of “common sense.” “And I am a person of common sense.” The current polls between Trump and Kamala Harris However, before the 2024 US election, they say something different.

Republican Steele just shakes his head at Donald Trump

Even a member of his own party has his doubts. MSNBCMichael Steele therefore made fun of Trump on the show “The Weekend”. Trump would probably “exploit Florida’s marijuana laws,” said the former chairman of the Republican National Committee, the Republican party organization. In any case, Trump must be “totally high” “if he compares himself to Martin Luther King,” said Steele, who supported Joe Biden in the 2020 election. In Florida, the medical use of cannabis is permitted, and in November there will be a vote on recreational use.

But Steele wasn’t all laughter. What really bothered him about Trump’s press conference was the way “the press lets it all go and doesn’t really fight it.” The media should follow up and ask Trump on what basis he believes these rallies are comparable. “It just frustrates me that this guy gets away with so much crazy nonsense.” (cs)