In her response to Joe Biden's State of the Union address, Katie Britt made strong accusations against the Biden administration – but most of them are not true.

Washington, DC – Republican Katie Britt made headlines with her videotaped response to Joe Biden's State of the Union address. In it, the senator from the state of Alabama made massive allegations against the incumbent US President.

In her speech, Britt addressed the tragic fate of a Mexican woman who was kidnapped as a twelve-year-old and then fell victim to sexually motivated human trafficking and involuntary prostitution for years. She blamed the government under President Biden for the acts of violence committed against the woman. Britt did not mention the woman's name in her speech.

Now it turns out that the Alabama senator did not use entirely flawless means to make her allegations. Because not only did one of their most violent accusations against the US President simply have nothing to do with it Joe Biden to do because the incidents had occurred outside of his term of office, nor did they even take place in the USA – but in neighboring Mexico.

Britt made massive accusations about Biden's border policy – a journalist has now exposed them as false

“She was forced into sex by the cartels from the age of twelve. “She told me not only that she was raped every day, but also how many times a day she was raped,” Britt said in her video speech. Even if something like this happened “in a third world country,” it would not be accepted. “But this is the United States of America, and it’s time we started acting like it,” she said.

In doing so, she aims at a verbal blow against them Policy regarding the US border with Mexico, which is repeatedly politically charged by the Republican side. The border crisis caused by the Biden administration was not only a “despicable disgrace,” but also entirely avoidable.

On Friday, however, journalist Jonathan M. Katz posted from Talking point memo a seven and a half minute video of the platform TikTok, in which he cited evidence that Britt's portrayal of the situation was incorrect. According to the information Katz found, including her own previous testimony before Congress, the woman he believes the senator likely spoke to, Karla Jacinto Romero, was abducted exclusively in Mexico at a young age. This happened during a period when Biden was not serving in the White House – namely between 2004 and 2008.

Journalist Ross: Britt is trying to spin the circumstances to benefit the Republicans politically

The New York Times Jacinto did not immediately respond to a request for comment, unlike Sean Ross, Britt's spokesman. “The story that Senator Britt told was 100 percent accurate,” he said in a statement provided to the New York Times is present. There are more innocent victims of this type of “disgusting, brutal human trafficking by the cartels” than ever before.

Katz cannot leave the misleading chain uncommented either: “She tries to create an association in people's minds between Joe Biden, the border, Mexicans, people of Latin American descent – something like that – and sexual violence. And she does it based on a blatant lie,” Katz is quoted as saying, among other things Mirror quoted.

Some Republicans also criticized Britt's response to Biden's speech

Britt is the youngest Alabama state senator elected to office in the 2022 midterm elections. At age 40, she was the youngest Republican woman ever elected to the Senate and the first female senator ever from the state of Alabama. Many Republicans see Britt as a rising star in the Republican Party.

The former president Donald Trump described Britt as a “great contrast to an angry and clearly very disturbed 'President'” in a post on Truth Social.

While some Republican Party lawmakers praised her speech for attacking President Biden and his border policies, others criticized and mocked her cadence and tone. Some critics have even described it as “creepy” and amateurish. (fh)