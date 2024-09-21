According to the criteria of

Over the years, always Democrats and Republicans They have been the only two games that were imposed and they contested the presidency, and that is due, according to political scientist Lee Drutman in Voice of Americato the competition that exists because “the winner takes all”.

“There has always been a two-party dynamic and that has a lot to do with the nature of our elections, the presidency of the sole winner with the electoral college and that there is only one round of voting“, explained the specialist, who is the author of the book Breaking the Two-Party Cycle.

He also added that This dynamic is also due to the fact that both parties are the ones that throughout history have obtained the most funding. campaigns and resources, thus achieving a “substantial advantage” over the rest and managing to remain in force for so long between the voters’ choices. Therefore, although it is known that they are not the only ones that exist, they are the only ones that historically have had the possibility of governing and that have alternated in power.

For his part, David Malet, professor of political science at the American University, said in an interview with the same media that “There is no incentive to vote for smaller parties”adding: “Unlike proportional representation electoral systems, there is no incentive to vote for smaller parties or those that focus solely on a particular issue.”

Americans watch the debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump. Photo:AFP Share

Minor political parties and their chances in the US elections

In Voice of Americain addition to sharing different voices of specialists, they also assured that there are other political parties besides the Republican and the Democratic, but that they could never compete in the elections with these two and that, for that reason, They are considered a “wasted” vote, always defined as ‘third parties’.