Mumbai Police has revealed the ‘Falls TRP racket’ on Thursday. In a press conference organized in this regard, Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh considered Republic TV fake trp as an accused and said that the channel raised the rating by paying money. TRP was manipulated by paying money through TRP racket. The Mumbai Police has come to know of two other channels, namely Fakht Marathi and Box Cinema. Action is being taken against the accused in the case under sections 409 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code. How much punishment is there in the sections in which action has been taken against the accused.Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code, i.e. IPC, has been imposed against the accused of conspiring to fake TRP. The accused have been accused of cheating, forgery under section 420 of IPC against the arrested accused. Tell that if anyone cheats a person, dishonestly give or take any property to any person. Or to fraudulently buy or sell any valuable item or a part thereof, or to alter any signed or sealed document, or to make or destroy it or to induce anyone to do so in the Indian Penal Code. Convicted guilty according to section 420.

May have to be punished for up to seven years

If convicted of FAKE TRP, punishment can be extended to any one term, which can be extended up to 7 years. At the same time, financial punishment can be imposed on the guilty or both. Law experts believe that it is a non-bailable cognizable offense, which can be heard by any judge. This offense is negotiable by the victim with the permission of the court.



What is Section 409 of IPC

Criminal breach of trust of a public servant or bank employee, businessman or agent is brought under section 409 of the Indian Penal Code. As per Section 409 of the IPC, whoever is associated with any kind of property, being a public servant or as a bank employee, businessman, factor, broker, attorney or agent, or having any dominion over the property, in relation to that property Criminal breach of trust, he may be convicted.