Highlights: Notice to Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami of Republic TV

Mumbai police notice for instigating communal sentiment

CIU sent two more people in the case of fake TRP

Mumbai

The troubles of Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami have increased. ACP of Worli Division has sent him a notice under section 108 (1) (a) of CRPC. This section is related to chapter processing. It is necessary to state here that this notice has nothing to do with the fake TRP case. In chopper processing, an ACP rank officer has the powers of Special Executive Magistrate. At the same time, two more people have been summoned in the fake TRP case.

The ACP of Worli Division has written to Arnab and summoned his office on 16 October. The notice states that Arnab will not incite any further communal sentiments. Therefore, he appeared before the ACP on October 16 and filled a bond of Rs 10 lakh. The Mumbai Police allege that Arnab says inflammatory things in his show. This can spread communal tension. That is why action should not be taken against them.

Arnab is alleged by the police to have instigated religious sentiments in his show on the killing of saints in Palghar. The second case is of a mob gathered in Bandra. The notice states that a riot broke out due to a lockdown during both events. Apart from Arnab, Mumbai Police had also summoned another journalist of Republic TV channel Pradeep Bhandari in a Khar case a few days ago.

In the TRP case, the Mumbai Crime Branch team visited the BARC office in Parel on Tuesday and explained how the TRP is monitored. A report from the Hansa company was shown a few days ago on Republic Channel. The Mumbai Crime Branch has started its investigation to investigate the credibility of the report.

Two more summons in fake TRP case

The Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) investigating the fake TRP case has sent summons to two more people belonging to Republic Channel, Niranjan Narayan Swamy and Abhishek Kapoor. In a notice sent by ACP Shashank Sandbhor, the two have been asked to appear before the investigation team at Mumbai Police Headquarters at 12 noon on Wednesday.

Apart from many things in this summon, two things are specifically mentioned. The first is that CIU arrested Vishal Bhandari, an employee of Hansa Company, a few days ago on charges of manipulating TRP. Another important point in the summons is the mention of the report of Hansa on Republic TV on 10 October.