The Congolese went to the polls amid an almost total blockage of internet access since midnight and after the main opposition candidate, Guy-Brice Parfait Kolélas, was admitted to a medical center after being diagnosed with Covid- 19. President Denis Sassou-Nguesso, in office uninterruptedly since 1997, is positioned as a favorite and hopes to be reelected in the first round.

Some 2.6 million citizens were eligible to vote in the presidential elections this Sunday, March 21, in the Republic of the Congo. Elections held in exceptional circumstances, which promise to consolidate the power of the controversial president Denis Sassou-Nguesso, who has held office for a total of 36 years, and uninterruptedly since 1997.

The elections were marked by two events: on the one hand, the main opposition candidate, Guy-Brice Parfait Kolélas, was admitted to a medical center with a diagnosis of Covid-19; on the other, there was an almost total blocking of internet access in the country, as announced by the global network monitor NetBlocks.

A few hours before the polling stations opened their doors, Netblocks denounced the fall of the connection in the Republic of Congo “on the day of the presidential elections” and detailed that “the data from the network shows an almost total collapse of national connectivity since midnight. “

⚠️ Confirmed: Internet has been shut down in the Republic of the #Congo on the day of presidential elections. Network data show a near-total collapse of national connectivity from midnight local time. The incident is ongoing as polls are due to open 📉 📰https://t.co/zFgnSgs2JQ pic.twitter.com/Fuhkkc89FE – NetBlocks (@netblocks) March 21, 2021

This blockade made it even more difficult to guarantee the transparency of elections already questioned by obstacles to electoral observers. The authorities denied the deployment of 1,100 overseers of the Episcopal Conference of the Catholic Church in the country and did not invite missions of the European Union or the United Nations.

In this context, the largest opposition party, the Pan-African Union for Social Democracy (Upads), decided to boycott the elections and asked not to recognize the results, as did the former Minister of Finance and candidate of the Alliance for the Republic and Democracy ( ARD), Mathias Dzon.

Kolélas, the president’s main rival, was hospitalized for coronavirus

Who has bet on the electoral process despite all the questions was Guy-Brice Parfait Kolélas, historical rival of President Nguesso and candidate of the Union of Humanist Democrats (UDH). However, to all the difficulties, Kolélas added a Covid-19 diagnosis on the eve of the elections.

The opposition leader remains on a respirator at a private clinic in Brazzaville. The 66-year-old politician posted a video online in which he spoke of his health and urged Congolese to go to the polls.

“My dear compatriots, I am in difficulties, I am fighting against death, but, nevertheless, I ask you to stand up and vote for change,” he urged.

PRÉSIDENTIELLE AU CONGO BRAZZZAVILLE Le candidate Guy-Brice Parfait Kolélas est hospitalisé depuis vendredi (Covid-19). From they are lit d’hôpital il demand to se partisans de se battre pour la victoire à la presidentielle even if lui se battra pour en sortir vivant pic.twitter.com/gIYG9B3UqB – thierry ngogang (@Thierry_Ngogang) March 20, 2021

Campaign spokesman Cyr Mayanda assured this Sunday that Kolélas was stable, but did not rule out that he was transferred to France for additional treatment.

This information was ratified by President Nguesso himself, who stated that Kolélas “he will be evacuated in a government-financed medical plane. “

The controversial Denis Sassou-Nguesso, with a new re-election on the horizon

Denis Sassou-Nguesso first became president of the Congo in 1979 and held power until 1992, when he lost with Pascal Lissouba in the country’s first multi-party elections. But that rare example of peaceful alternation of power in central Africa was interrupted in 1997, with the return to power of Sassou-Nguesso after a civil war against the forces of Lissouba. Since then, he has won every presidential election, several of them accused of fraud, and he has managed to stay in office.

In 2015, he pushed for a constitutional amendment that ended the ban on running for presidential candidates over the age of 70 and expanded term limits, allowing him to run again a year later.

In 2016, former Army General Jean-Marie Michel Mokoko and former Minister Andre Okombi Salissa, two of his electoral rivals in that year’s election, were jailed and, in 2018, sentenced to 20 years in prison. These events unleashed episodes of violence after the 2016 elections.

Sassou-Nguesso, 77, is the favorite despite the economic crisis that his country is going through, as a result of the fall in oil prices. Republic of the Congo is a major producer of crude oil, but 41% of its 5.4 million citizens live in extreme poverty, according to the World Bank.

The current president of the Congo, Denis Sassou Nguesso, casts his vote at an electoral college in Brazzaville, Republic of the Congo, during the presidential elections on March 21, 2021. © Alexis Huguet / AFP

Anti-corruption activists point to the Sassou-Nguesso government as the main responsible for the economic crisis and have denounced fraud in the elections.

Analysts predict a new victory for the current president in the first round: they point to a strong division among the opposition candidates and warn that Sassou-Nguesso has all the means to be the winner.

If none of the seven candidates exceeds 50% of the votes, a second round will take place 15 days later. The election results are expected to be published within the next four days.

With Reuters, EFE and AFP