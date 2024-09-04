The Republic of Ireland and England will face each other in the opening round of Group D of the UEFA Nations League. The Irish will host the runners-up of the European Championship. On paper, it seems that the team managed by Gareth Southgate will be the clear favourites for this match.
Here’s what you need to know about Republic of Ireland vs England: how and where to watch, date, time, probable lineups, prediction and news.
City: Dublin, Ireland
Stadium: Aviva Stadium
Date: September 7th
Schedule: 18:00 hrs in Spain, 13:00 in Argentina, 10:00 hrs in Mexico
The match between the Republic of Ireland and England will be broadcast on UEFA TV
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Portugal
|
3-0 D
|
Friendly
|
Hungary
|
2-1 V
|
Friendly
|
Swiss
|
0-1 D
|
Friendly
|
Belgium
|
0-0 E
|
Friendly
|
New Zealand
|
1-1 E
|
Friendly
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Spain
|
2-1 V
|
Eurocup
|
Netherlands
|
1-2 V
|
Eurocup
|
Swiss
|
1 (5-3) 1 V
|
Eurocup
|
Slovakia
|
2-1 V
|
Eurocup
|
Slovenia
|
0-0 E
|
Eurocup
The Irish failed to qualify for the European Championship last June and have only played a series of friendlies since then. They will now return to the Nations League and face the England national team.
Gareth Southgate’s team, after finishing runners-up at the last European Championship, will play another match, this time against the Republic of Ireland in a match corresponding to the first day of the UEFA Nations League.
The only question for this match will be whether Phil Foden will play or not as he has fallen ill.
Republic of Ireland: Kelleher, Liam Scales, Jake O’brien, Dara O’shea, Brady, Doherty, Smallbone, Coleman, Samuel Szmodics, Evan Ferguson, Troy Parrott
England: Pickford, Arnold, Guehi, Stones, Rico Lewis, Declan Rice, Mainoo, Saka, Cole Palmer, Eze, Kane
Republic of Ireland 0-2 England
More news about national team football
#Republic #Ireland #England #watch #match #lineups #prediction
Leave a Reply