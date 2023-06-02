Republic Day, Tg1 gaffe: “The Italians chose the monarchy”

In connection from Rome for the parade on June 2, the Tg1 journalist Elisa Anzaldo ran into a gaffe that immediately went viral on social media. “June 2, 1946 the Italians were called to choose between republic and monarchy and they chose the monarchy. Good morning, today is June 2, Republic Day “.

“They will have done the recount of the ballots,” joked a user on Twitter. “So we have an Emanuele Filiberto I as king?”, another comment. And again: “King Charles likes this element”.