new Delhi: After the growing threat of Corona in Britain, on Republic Day, the clouds of crisis were falling on Boris Johnson’s India tour. It is now reported that Corona will not be affected by Boris Johnson’s India tour. The Indian Foreign Ministry has said that we are ready to welcome the Prime Minister of the UK. However, there is no statement from Britain on this yet.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Anurag Shrivastava said, “We have invited British Prime Minister Boris Johnson as the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations in 2021. When UK Foreign Minister Dominic Raab recently visited India, he publicly There was talk of accepting the invitation. That is why we are hopeful to welcome the Prime Minister here. ” The spokesman was asked about the reports that said that Johnson’s visit to India could not be possible next month.

In fact, Britain’s Foreign Minister Dominic Raab had recently visited India and it is believed that this was in relation to laying the basis for Johnson’s visit. Raab had said in a joint press conference with Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, “The Prime Minister of Britain has accepted the invitation to take part (as chief guest) in India’s Republic Day celebrations in January”.

Infectious travelers are now being found in Britain

Panic has arisen in the national capital due to the discovery of 11 passengers from London to Delhi in the last two days, as new mutations of the corona virus have been detected in Britain. The Kovid investigation of these passengers was conducted at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA). However, the number of infected people is seen to be declining.

The head of the international travelers’ testing lab at IGIA told IANS that the number of infections detected at the airport was now being reduced. Genstring chief operating officer Chetan Kohli said that less than 1.5 per cent of travelers from the UK were found to be Kovid-19 infected, while cases of infection among international travelers are around the daily average of 4-5 per cent.

Kohli said, “We test about 1,100 passengers a day and their positivity rates are between 4 and 5 percent. In the case of UK travelers, the rate of infection was not even 1.5 percent of the total tests.”

