The prime minister had sued the professor from Bari who had called her a “neo-Nazi”





Two news stories in one, two fractal events that self-contain and recall each other, in a kaleidoscopic game that is frankly fascinating for its novelty and modality.

This is what is happening these days between Giorgia Meloni, Prime Minister, and the professor Luciano Canfora and the Republic.

It all started in April 2022 when Canfora – on one of his many trips to high schools in Bari– defines Giorgia Meloni “neo-Nazi” then adding the worst patch of the hole, which would be “in the soul”.

This is enough for Meloni to sue him and rightly so.

Canfora will therefore have to appear at trial on April 16, after being directly summoned. In the meantime the documents have been released. This is how the eminent retired philologist expresses himself: «Even the terrible and always insulted, poor thing, leader of that right-wing party called the Brothers of Italy (as if in France there was the Marseillaise as a political party), usually treated like a madman, very dangerous etc., since, being a neo-Nazi at heart, she immediately took sides with the Ukrainian neo-Nazis, she has become a very important stateswoman and is quite naturally happy with that role. You are not part of the current government majority but you are a very convenient external pawn to demonstrate that the country is united.”

Meloni had announced the lawsuit on Facebook: “Listen. The philologist Luciano Canfora who, in a school in Bari, defines me as a “neo-Nazi at heart”. Unacceptable words, once again uttered by a person who should be involved in culture and education and who instead ends up making vulgar propaganda to young students. Nobody takes the lawsuit away from him…”.

The reference was to a Ukrainian battalion of suspected neo-Nazi inspiration, the “Azov battalion”. Then, following this line of reasoning, the entire pro-Ukraine West would have been and is neo-Nazi. So the professor he made a big deal, even using laughable and unrealistic syllogisms. But now let's move on to the news within the news, that is, the solemn beating given by Repubblica to Canfora through Tito Boeri and Roberto Perotti, traditional left-wing sharp pens who today come out with an article based on Curare.

“Words have weight” – they begin – “A historical philologist like Luciano Canfora should know this especially, who instead launched into a series of disconcerting and offensive statements towards Giorgia Melonion the border between the exercise of freedom of expression and actual insult”.

The two continue: “The subsequent 'clarifications' are even worse. 'Neo-Nazi', he specified Camphor, is different from 'Nazi' – 'Neo-Nazi is, for example, the attitude of those who use warships to repel migrants (…) Neo-Nazi is someone who does not accept and respect the unity of the human race'” . Boeri and Perotti don't give up and go so far as to write: “He's a neo-Nazi all the same Camphor when he praises Stalin?”. And then the comment: “Freedom of speech does not mean free speech”.

In short, Repubblica really gives a good beating (it must be said) to Professor Luciano Camphorwhich has always been considered a Togliatti institution, an illuminating beacon of civil democratic progress cloaked in that Culture which was the prerogative of the left that was and has now been replaced by the eco-skates and the armochromists.

The director Maurizio will also have something to do with it Molinari is he Jewish and that the Camphorian left (the usual signature gathering of scholars, doctors and scholars has already started in support of him) is on the side of Hamas? It is not known. In the meantime, the philologist also managed to get involved in the controversial demonstration of Emiliano – Decaro, again in Bari, with words against the government that provoked new controversies: “Mussolini dissolved the socialist municipal councils in 1922”. So let's enjoy the unusual spectacle of Meloni's defense from the left, miracles of history and the natural quarrelsomeness of her teammates.