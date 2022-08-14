Maurizio Molinari, director of Repubblica, collapses the accassabile

Maurizio Molinarithe director with the eyelids eternally falling on the Brunettian face marked by the wrinkles of the passing of time, has started again with a mantra.

He repeats, obsessively, like a Tibetan monk, the same whining refrain: “if Meloni wins an authoritarian turn and fascism around the corner”, “if Meloni wins an authoritarian turn and fascism around the corner”.

Stuff to compete with the famous cow in the Bersani corridor.

Yet Giorgia Meloni’s official atlantist turn is there for all to see. She put it in writing, she wrote it in gold letters aided by a bevy of elves, she recorded it on tape.

“If I become the first woman Prime Minister, Italy’s position will be Atlantic, that is militarily with NATO “. Therefore discounted the choice of the Ukrainian side in the current war.

No authoritarian turning point, no fascist Saturdays (which, however, would do well to the physical form of Molinari eyelid), no leaps into the fire, no federal, no hierarchs, no Luce documentaries.

Washington understood this, but Molinari did not.

And here he is cathodically enlisted to recite the tongue twister on fascism and the authoritarian danger.

But what did Molinari do as a child to be so traumatized?

Republicas we know, it has always been a partisan and unreliable newspaper.

Do you remember when it hosted the delusions of Eugenio Scalfari who had dreamed that Pope Francis said that hell does not exist? He had to directly deny the Vatican press office.

Molinari is enlisted 24 hours a day in the anti – Meloni campaign.

So the poor guy seems to come to work on a scooter in the dangerous via Cristoforo Colombo, disguised as a boy, in order not to be caught by any black squads equipped with liters of castor oil (and even here it would be good for his physical form, nothing ideological eh) some pizzas, as recommended by his friend Marco Damilano, fresh orphan of l‘Expressed.

Molinari sees fascists everywhere.

The legend says that it does not pass through the Foro Italico because it was wanted by Buonanima and that it is careful not to cross over into the nearby Eur in Rome because it is the neighborhood built in marble by Benito Mussolini, for the Universal Exposition of 1942 which then did not exist. more because of the war.

How can you explain to him that time has passed and we are in the year of grace 2022 and while communism is still in the world (see China), fascism is no longer even in Predappio?

