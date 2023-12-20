Repubblica, Christmas roundup of appointments for the Elkann newspaper

Lot of appointments at Repubblica. With a service order, the director Maurizio Molinari announces some changes for the newspaper's editorial team in 2024. The most relevant news, as Primaonline writes, is the appointment of Emanuele Farneti as deputy director ad personam for D La Repubblica, Il venerdi, Door, and dLui.

This is a novelty in the publishing panorama, as until now the journalists who were responsible for the supplements, publications of considerable importance for the circulation and above all the advertising revenue of the newspaper, were referred to as “directors”, but contractually they were classified as heads editors and, formally, they depended on a deputy director of Repubblica.

The importance of Farneti in the production and economic dynamics of the publications for which he has been responsible since November 2021, they advised the publisher to review old contractual categories.

Six other promotions have been cleared and concern Rita Balestri promoted from editor to deputy chief of staff, Daniele Castellani Perelli from editor to deputy chief of staff, Gabriele Isman from deputy head of service to head of service, Serenella Mattera from department head to deputy editor-in-chief, Stefano Parolafrom deputy head of service to head of service, the same position for Carmine Saviano.

Furthermore there will be two hires: Andrea Ossino at the Cronaca di Roma editorial team, on a permanent basis; And Francesco Nani at the Bologna editorial office from where he will be able to follow the Parma section of the site, on a fixed-term basis for 12 months.

Subscribe to the newsletter

