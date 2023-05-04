Reptiles | A snake might hear your scream

If you startle a clumsy creature that has risen from its winter rest, which was not chased away by the pounding of your steps, it may also notice your frightened glance.

Contrary to the assumption of many, snakes sense vibrations of the ground as well as sounds carried in the air and react to them, Australian researchers show.

With snakes there is no external ear and no vibrating eardrum. Therefore, it has been thought that they mainly hear low sounds, which are transmitted by the vibrations of the platform through the bones of the head.

In a previous study, it had been noticed that the rattlesnake could sense sounds through the air, which were in the range of human speech, but the matter had not been thoroughly studied.

Now in the laboratory, the behavior of Australian snakes belonging to five different genera was monitored when they were played sounds lower than speech, which could be felt as vibrations of the platform, and sounds of speech, which could only be heard through the air.

Many types of snakes respond to both,

says a report in Plos One magazine.

The shrill screeching is probably too shrill for snakes, but low and medium-high human voices fall within their response range.

Published in Science in Nature 3/2023