View of the Repsol logo. EFE

The Repsol group with almost 43 million euros the contributions that companies have to make to the National Fund for Energy Efficiency (FNEE) in 2021, according to the list published today by the BOE Within the order of the Ministry for Ecological Transition, which establishes the contribution obligations of companies to achieve the energy efficiency objectives set up to 2030.

The Endesa group, with 24.2 million, and the other Spanish oil company, Cepsa, with 23.5 million, complete the podium of companies obliged to pay. This is followed by Naturgy, through various subsidiaries, with 18.7; Iberdrola, with 14.2; the Spanish subsidiary of BP Oil, with 11; the Portuguese Galp, with 9.2; the Portuguese electricity company EDP, with 4.9; the Canary Islands distributor DISA, another 4.9; GM Fuel, with 4.4; Reference Energy XXI Trading Company, with 3.3; Esegui, with 2.8; Gas & Power, 2.7; Saras, 2.5; Fortia, 1.9; Acciona, 1.4, and Engie, 1.1. These are the main contributions in a long list of entities, the total amount of which amounts to 206.9 million euros.

The Fund allows the implementation of economic and financial support mechanisms, technical assistance, training and information or other measures that allow increasing energy efficiency in the different sectors and helping to achieve the established savings objective.

The FNNE was established from Directive 2012/27 / EU on energy efficiency according to which each Member State had to justify an amount of accumulated energy savings for the period 2014-2020. Likewise, the directive determined that each State would establish a system of obligations through which “energy distributors and / or retail energy sales companies would be obliged to achieve in 2020 the savings target indicated by achieving annual, to starting in 2014, a saving equivalent to 1.5% of its annual energy sales ”. Article 20 of the directive allowed States to create the funds to support national energy efficiency initiatives.

Spain was adapted by Law 18/2014, of October 15, approving urgent measures for growth, competitiveness and efficiency, which established a national system of obligations for gas and electricity trading companies, to operators of wholesale petroleum products and wholesale liquefied petroleum gas operators an annual quota of energy savings called a savings obligation.

Extended term

The aforementioned directive was revised by means of another directive in 2018 that extended the scope of the system of energy efficiency obligations to a new obligation period, from January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2030, for the EU to achieve its efficiency targets energy by 2030 and deliver on your commitment to put consumers at the center of the Energy Union. The Spanish Government, for its part, extended the validity of the national system of obligations through Royal Decree-Law 23/2020, of June 23, which approves measures in the field of energy and other areas for economic reactivation.

In addition, the procedure for calculating the savings obligations of each obligated subject was adapted to provide the system with greater transparency and predictability for the obligated subjects, as well as greater flexibility in management, so that a modification of the sales of any nature does not imply a necessary recalculation of the contributions of all the obligated subjects.

The financial equivalence for the year 2021 is established at 1.5950 million euros per ktoe (thousands of tonnes of oil equivalent) saved, or 137,170 euros per gigawatt / hour (GWh) saved, based on the estimated average cost to mobilize investments in all sectors of action necessary to achieve the annual savings target.