Repsol and Microsoft have renewed their strategic collaboration agreement, according to which the two companies will jointly develop new digital solutions based on artificial intelligence and, in the long term, the energy group will supply renewable energy to the technology firm for its operations in Europe, including Spain. Likewise, Repsol will expand the use of Microsoft cloud solutions to boost its operations, including a new commitment to the Azure platform.

For this collaboration, teams from both companies will share their experience in both fields to explore new development possibilities that help accelerate the transformation of the industry, using artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things, as they announced this Wednesday. Areas of interest include the use of disruptive technologies in autonomous systems and efficient operations, systems to improve productivity and safety for employees and the promotion of the development of sustainable energy solutions, such as the use of advanced biofuels and energy storage. , among other.

The two companies share the same ambition in their emission reduction targets. Microsoft has announced that it will obtain 100% of its energy supply from renewable energies by 2025, while Repsol, which was the first company in its sector to announce the goal of reaching carbon neutrality by 2050, aims to position its renewable generation capacity at 7.5 gigawatts (GW) in 2025 and 15 GW in 2030.

In addition, Repsol has expanded the use of Microsoft cloud solutions and has once again bet on Microsoft Azure. Repsol is also expanding the use of Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Teams as tools to increase collaboration, communication and productivity of its employees, as well as the use of Power Platform for the development of low-code applications and the automation of processes by of users autonomously.

The proliferation of these technologies will help the company advance in its Strategic Plan 2021-2025 and accelerate its Digitization Program as a fundamental element of its transformation as a company, with which it foresees a positive impact of more than 800 million euros per year in 2022.

The announcement is based on the progress that Repsol and Microsoft have made since the beginning of their collaboration in 2017. Through their commitment to cloud solutions, both companies have laid the foundations to transform Repsol’s operations, including taking real-time decision-making through data analysis and increased operational and employee safety.