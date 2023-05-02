With the total shutdown of the Hydrocraquer unit, where half of the production of the Repsol refinery in Escombreras comes from, the largest maintenance stoppage at the oil company’s facilities in Cartagena in recent years will begin next Saturday. 56 million euros will be invested in it, which will be used to modernize that production area. Of that amount, 22 million, will be used to improve safety and energy efficiency.

The work will involve the involvement of more than 300 Repsol employees, and a daily average of 1,200 people from contractor companies, with maximum peaks of 1,500 workers from more than 40 auxiliary companies, of which 57% are local, and with the that the company has signed more than 80 contracts and 50 technical assistance.

Among the most relevant improvements, the incorporation of a new boiler for heat recovery, the application of a new coating in the hydrogen furnace and the replacement of a turbine for other equipment with greater energy efficiency in the topping unit stand out. With this and other projects, the industrial complex will optimize the consumption of resources, improving energy efficiency and avoiding the emission of 12,500 tons of CO2 per year.

1,500 tons of catalysts



In addition, among many other jobs, 687 valves, 152 towers and tanks, 254 exchangers, 9 furnaces and boilers will be checked, and more than 1,500 tons of catalyst will be changed. For the director of the industrial complex, Antonio Mestre, these figures are “a clear example of our ability to generate employment and undertake investments that allow us to have cutting-edge and innovative industries.”

The refinery has been working on the preparation for two years. It is done by a specific team that is dedicated to planning this type of project for the review of the facilities. In collaboration with other Repsol areas, they have worked on the coordination and acquisition of the equipment to be renewed. To this planning, we must add the work carried out from the security area for the elaboration of work permits digitally, or the specific protocols that have been prepared for the development of the relevant works.

The Hydrocracker area is part of the units that started up in 2012 after the refinery expansion project, known as C10, which represented the largest industrial investment made in Spain for a value of 3,200 million euros. The units in this area produce diesel, kerosene and gasoline for high-quality gasoline.

To these stoppages, we must add the projects that the industrial complex is working on, such as the construction of the first advanced biofuels plant in Spain that will allow it to produce 250,000 tons of renewable fuels per year from waste such as used cooking oil or remains from the agri-food industry, and which will prevent the emission of 900,000 tons of CO2 per year on our journeys.