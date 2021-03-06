The oil company Repsol plans to invest around 14 million euros in its refinery in Valle de Escombreras this year to improve energy efficiency and reduce emissions. One of the outstanding projects will be the installation and start-up of air preheaters in three process furnaces of the factory.

This system, installed for the first time at the end of 2019 at the Cartagena refinery, has served as a pilot experience to validate the technology and extend the project to other furnaces, both at this plant and at the rest of the company. The commissioning of the first preheater has been a milestone, after achieving the highest efficiency of a process furnace in Spain.

CO2 absorption



With the commissioning of this equipment, the refinery will improve its energy efficiency and reduce 12,000 tons of CO2 per year. This is roughly equivalent to the absorption of carbon dioxide from a forest with an area similar to 2,400 football fields.

In this way, Repsol continues to advance its goal of being a net zero emissions company in 2050. As a roadmap, it has a Strategic Plan for the period 2021-2025, which will mean the transformation of the company and the refinery and, in addition, will accelerate the energy transition.