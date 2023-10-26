Repsol has taken advantage of the presentation of quarterly results to issue a warning to the Government if the agreement between PSOE and Sumar is successful, by which the extraordinary tax on energy companies and banks would be maintained, although it was only intended for two years. The company has warned that its investments in Spain may be jeopardized if this measure goes ahead, which, in its opinion, “punishes” companies that, like Repsol, “invest in industrial assets, generate employment and guarantee energy independence.”

The wake-up call comes two days after Pedro Sánchez and Yolanda Díaz signed the government agreement with the extension of the extraordinary tax by which energy companies pay taxes at a rate higher than 4% on their income and from which the Treasury has collected only this year about 1,700 million euros in the sector, and up to 2,900 including banking. For Repsol, this extension would imply that “the lack of stability in the country’s regulatory and fiscal framework could condition Repsol’s future industrial projects in Spain.”

This is not the first time that the group, whose CEO is Josu Jon Imaz, has opposed this tax due to the profits obtained since 2022 thanks to the rise in the price of oil, as justified at the time by the Executive. Repsol insists that this tax figure “favors importers who do not generate employment or relevant economic activity in Spain.” The group allocated most of its investments (4,362 million euros) between January and September to projects in Spain (41%) and the United States (37%).

The economic vice president, Nadia Calviño, responded to this threat by arguing that “companies have never done as well as under our Government.” Calviño pointed out that Spain has “a very strong message of confidence from international investors and the markets.”

Repsol’s warning came just yesterday, when it presented its results until September, when it obtained a net profit of 2,785 million euros, which is 14% less than in the same period of 2022. This reduction is largely explained by , due to the fall in the price of crude oil so far this year. In the first nine months of 2023, a barrel of Brent was quoted at an average of $82.1 per barrel, 22% less than in the same period of the previous year.

The company anticipates that the market “will continue to be characterized in the coming months by the volatility” of prices in the face of “the turbulent geopolitical scenario. “In the last quarter of the year, production cuts in some countries pushed prices up again and, together with uncertainty about global economic growth, put pressure on the market,” he says. The group has already announced that it will extend the commercial discount it offers its customers for refueling at its service stations until January 10, 2024.

Shareholder remuneration



With these results, Josu Jon Imaz maintains that “2023 is being a year of profound transformation, with firm progress in decarbonization and the consolidation of our multi-energy profile.” “In a volatile environment like the current one, we are obtaining solid results” and “increasing the remuneration of our shareholders,” he points out.

In July, the company paid a complementary dividend of 0.35 euros gross per share – charged to 2022 – which was added to the January remuneration. Thus, the cash dividend increased by 11% compared to the previous year, up to 0.70 euros gross per share. In January 2024 they will receive 0.4 euros gross per title.

