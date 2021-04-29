Repsol’s CEO, Josu Jon Imaz. Europa Press

Repsol obtained a net result of 648 million euros in the first quarter of 2021, which represents a difference of 1,135 million on the losses of 487 million in the same period of the previous year. These gains are based on efficient management in the face of the covid-19 crisis, according to the company, which argues that the measures implemented and the application of the Strategic Plan 2021-2025 helped to take advantage of the recovery that began to be observed in the prices of the crude oil after its steep fall in the central months of 2020 and improve the figures obtained in the same period last year.

Indeed, the health crisis collapsed in 2020 world demand and the prices of international benchmark raw materials, with unprecedented declines that led to crude oil. brent to a minimum of 15 dollars per barrel in April and an average price for the year of 41 dollars. Between January and March 2021, the average price of Brent increased to 61 dollars per barrel, which led to the revaluation of the stocks, while that of gas Henry Hub it stood at 2.7 dollars per MBtu (British thermal unit), similar to the previous quarter.

Positive cash flow in all businesses

Adjusted net income, which specifically measures the progress of business, stood at 471 million, 5.4% above that obtained in the same of 2020 and with an outstanding performance of the Exploration and Production and Chemical areas. However, the difficulties notably affected the Industrial, Refining and Mobility areas, weighed down by the negative impact of covid-19, which to a lesser extent affected Commercial. In any case, all businesses obtained a positive operating cash flow, which for the group as a whole amounted to a total of 1,030 million, and a positive free cash flow, which amounted to a total of 507 million.

Average production amounted to 638,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, in line with the figures contemplated in the plan and slightly above the figure for the previous quarter.

Repsol also reduced net debt by 326 million, 5%, to stand at 6,452 million. For its part, liquidity reached 8,456 million, which represents 2.93 times the short-term maturities. Additionally, in order to strengthen its financial position, the company closed in March a subordinated bond issue for an amount of 750 million.

The Strategic Plan establishes shareholder remuneration as one of the priorities of the company, which paid its last dividend in January under the formula of scrip dividend of the period 2021-2025. In line with the provisions of the plan, the general shareholders’ meeting approved on March 26 a complementary dividend of 0.30 euros gross per share in cash, charged to the profits for the year 2020, which is added to the one paid in January. It also approved the distribution, similar to the traditional payment on account for the year 2021, of the amount of 0.30 gross euros / share.

Next Generation Projects

The company highlights that it has shown a firm commitment to collaborate in the economic recovery of Spain with the implementation of various industrial transformation initiatives and, at the same time, decarbonisation, a front in which it intends to have zero net emissions by 2050 and to which it allocated 40% of its investments in the first quarter.

To this end, it has a program of 31 projects, with a total associated investment of 6,359 million euros, within the framework of the calls for expressions of interest for European Next Generation funds carried out by the Government. These projects combine technology, decarbonization and circular economy, quality job creation and territorial balance: eight are from renewable hydrogen, nine from circular economy, four from renewable generation and storage, eight from distributed energy and electric mobility, one that addresses transformation digital in the industrial field and the last one that focuses on the transformation of the energy value chain through artificial intelligence and data economy.

Repsol has positioned renewable hydrogen as a clear growth vector for the company. At the end of January 2021, the H24All project, a consortium led by Repsol to develop the first 100 MW alkaline electrolyzer plant in Europe, was submitted to the European Union’s call for funding. Repsol and its subsidiary Petronor lead another relevant hydrogen project, the Basque Hydrogen Corridor, BH2C, announced on February 22. More than 78 organizations participate in it and will involve an investment of more than 1,300 million until 2026 with the creation of 1,340 direct and 6,700 indirect jobs.

Regarding the arbitration process with Sinopec for the purchase of 49% of Talisman Energy UK in 2012, in April a new partial award was heard in which the Arbitral Tribunal rejected three of the four pending Sinopec claims. The preliminary assessment is positive for Repsol, considering that it reduces the risk estimate initially recorded by the company.