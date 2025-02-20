Repsolthe great Spanish oil company, has suffered a strong setback in its financial balance due to the negative geopolitical context, including the great economic uncertainty that is currently living in China. That has led the company to … reduce your benefit about 50% In the last exercise. The situation, which ABC advanced a few weeks ago, is shared throughout the European oil sector that last year lost 78,000 million euros in the stock market, among large companies. And now the results are seen.

Specifically, the company directed by Josu Jon Imaz He got benefits of 1,756 million euros in 2024, 45% less than the previous year (3,168 million). As explained by the company, the adjusted result, which specifically measures business behavior, reached 3,327 million euros, which represents a 34% decrease compared to the 5,011 million of 2023.

Repsol, in communication launched to the market to account for the results, explains that “these figures were achieved in a complex context, marked by geopolitical tensions, uncertainty about economic recovery in China and volatility in energy markets, with lower oil prices, gas and electric ‘pool’moderate margins in the refining and low in chemistry ».

Also, Repsol wanted to remember that its accounts collect the negative impact of 450 million euros in 2024 of the temporary energy tax in Spain, a fiscal measure that was rejected in the Congress of Deputies.

Business evolution

Regarding fuel sales for road transport, in the last months of 2024 a rebound was observed promoted by anti -brain regulatory measures and the control mechanisms adopted in Spain, which stabilized the market. As a consequence, sales of these products increased by 6% in the fourth quarter, compared to the same 2023 period.

As for one of Repsol’s great bets, renewable fuelsfrom the company they point out that it is “a key element of the company’s strategy to decarbonize mobility, since they are compatible with current combustion motor vehicles and do not require additional investments in infrastructure.” Repsol markets 100% renewable diesel –Diésel Nexa 100% renewable – in more than 840 service stations in Spain and Portugal, in which it provided more than 67 million liters in 2024.

Where Repsol continues to show great muscle is in the commercial business where the number of electricity and gas clients in Spain and Portugal increased last year, reaching a figure of 2.5 million at the end of December, 15% more than at the end of 2023 (330,000 additional customers). The company, fourth operator of the electric market in Spain, lived last year the greatest growth of a non -incumbent marketer since in 2009 the complete liberalization of the sector in the country was carried out. In addition, it has added about 1.4 million additional digital customers in 2024, to reach a total of 9.3 million at the end of December, mostly through the ‘app’ Waylet.

In the renewable field, where Repsol each makes greater efforts, the company influenced its strategic update of February 2024 to increase its renewable generation capacity. This has been reinforced during the past year with the sum of 878 MW.

Repsol closed 2024 with about 3,700 MW In operation and during this year he expects to add more than 1,500 MW, 500 of them in Spain and the rest, in the United States and Chile. In 2024, the company launched projects such as Frye (United States), which with almost a million panels and 632 MW is the largest photovoltaic plant in Repsol, and Sigma (204 MW), its first project in Andalusia. Thanks, among others, to the contribution of these assets, Repsol achieved in 2024 raised its production of renewable electricity with respect to the total obtained in 2023. If only the wind and solar generation is taken into account, the increase in generation against the Close of the previous year was 67%.