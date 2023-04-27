The net profit of the Spanish giant amounted to 1.11 billion euros ($1.22 billion) during this period, a decrease of 20 percent compared to the figures for the first quarter of 2022, which recorded 1.39 billion euros ($1.53 billion), when oil prices rose after the start of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

“Fuel prices fell sharply between January and March, affected by the uncertain economic prospects in the United States and Europe in the face of difficulties containing global inflation,” the group said in a statement issued on Thursday.

Likewise, the price of a barrel of crude fell by “20 percent on average” compared to the first three months of the year 2022, according to what was confirmed by the giant group, which also indicated that it had spent 550 million euros to maintain discounts for its customers.

The oil group has doubled its investments in recent months, particularly in the renewable energy sector.

At the end of 2020, it announced an investment plan worth 18.3 billion euros ($20.19 billion) to “reduce carbon” by 2025.

In total, 1.72 billion euros ($1.90 billion) were invested mainly “in Spain and the United States,” the statement said.

The Spanish group, which wants to switch to a “multi-energy” model, announced in early September the sale of its exploration and production branch (Upstream) to the US investment fund “EGG” for $4.8 billion.

It pledged to use the money from this deal to increase its investments in renewable energy.

In 2023, Repsol plans to invest “more than five billion euros” in its environmental transformation.

And Repsol achieved profits last year amounting to 4.25 billion euros ($ 4.69 billion), an increase of 70 percent compared to 2021, thanks to the high prices of black gold, which allowed major oil companies to record profits in the midst of a crisis of weak purchasing power.

These conditions prompted the left-wing government in Spain to impose an exceptional tax on the profits of large energy groups, which would allow the country to earn two billion euros annually in 2023 and 2024.