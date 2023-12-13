The Repsol industrial complex in Cartagena already has the first shipment of used cooking oil that will be used as raw material in the first renewable fuels plant in Spain, whose opening is scheduled for early 2024, although it will enter testing in the coming days . This Wednesday, a ship from Huelva unloaded 7,500 tons of this material at the company's terminal in the port of Escombreras.

Repsol subsequently reported that it is transforming its industrial complexes into multi-energy hubs with the capacity to produce fuels with a low or zero carbon footprint. And one of the main examples is the advanced biofuels plant that it has built next to its Cartagena refinery, whose investment exceeds two hundred million euros. It will produce 250,000 tonnes a year of renewable fuels from waste such as used cooking oil.

To the port of Escombreras, where improvements have been made, 300,000 tons of oily waste will arrive per year for transformation

With this project, Repsol advances its industrial transformation with the use of recycled raw materials, other than petroleum, to offer its clients totally renewable fuels. The new advanced biofuels, which can be used in cars, trucks, ships and airplanes without the need to make modifications or adaptations to engines, represent a milestone to immediately reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions in mobility.

Repsol will receive around 300,000 tons of waste annually through the port of Cartagena, among which used cooking oil will play a very relevant role. Most of it will come from Asia and will previously receive treatment in a factory in Huelva.

Reinforcement in Escombreras



In addition to the increase in maritime traffic, and the construction of the plant itself, this project has involved the implementation of new infrastructure in the port environment for the unloading and reception of raw materials. Specifically, in two of the six docking areas operated by Repsol, new loading arms have been installed. New lines, connections and four new warehouses of 9,000 cubic meters each have also been enabled for the storage and transportation of raw materials from the port to the industrial complex.

Liquid renewable fuels are produced from raw materials of renewable origin. They have similar properties to conventional ones and are net 'zero emissions', since the CO2 that is released in their use is equivalent to that which has been previously removed from the atmosphere, according to the company.

Following the completion of the construction work on the new units in Escombreras, a Repsol multidisciplinary team, made up of more than 150 people, is advancing the industrial cleaning and commissioning work on the new equipment. These are the previous tasks necessary before starting up the units. In addition to the Spanish multinational's own personnel, employees from auxiliary companies are involved in these jobs.