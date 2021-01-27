Repsol has taken another step in its commitment to hydrogen. After the projects announced months ago linked to the Somorrostro, Cartagena and Puertollano refineries, a consortium has now just been formed together with 14 other entities of different sign whose first action will be to develop the project called H24All. The consortium has requested funding from the European Green Deal and its objective is to implement the first 100 megawatt (MW) alkaline electrolyzer plant in Europe, which will be connected to the Petronor industrial center in the Basque Country.

With this project, the consortium aims to pave the way for a new, more competitive hydrogen industry, based on European knowledge and innovation, through the development, construction and operation of a 100 MW high pressure alkaline electrolyzer. According to the energy group, “the sustainability of the technology developed will be demonstrated in real operation, in accordance with the needs of the end users and complying with the market requirements for the competitive production of low-carbon hydrogen.”

The entities that are part of the consortium represent the entire hydrogen value chain and belong to six countries (Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Norway, Spain and Turkey) among which are the Norwegian firm Hidrogen and the automobile company Ford. Partners include research centers, material suppliers, engineering companies specializing in electrolysers, electro-intensive industries, energy and automotive companies, universities and industry associations. They all have extensive experience in this field, maintain high safety standards in their operations and have expressed their commitment to reducing CO2 emissions.

During the H24All project, the partners will develop and integrate different innovative solutions in record time that, together, will represent significant progress in terms of renewable hydrogen production technologies. The project also aims to demonstrate the viability of a large-scale electrolyzer, improving the competitiveness of this technology, while reducing the investment required for its construction, as well as the operating costs to reach 3 euros / kg of renewable hydrogen.

The results obtained by this project would be used as a reference to validate an innovative and competitive technology on a pre-commercial scale. The business case analyzed during the project will also provide quantitative evidence that will reduce the risk in the deployment of infrastructure necessary for the implementation of renewable hydrogen as an energy vector throughout Europe. The project includes three years dedicated to the research, development and construction of the electrolyzer, and two additional years of operation to carry out the demonstration and validation of the technology.

This initiative will provide a great boost to technological development in the production of renewable hydrogen and will have a positive effect on other industries, such as mobility, refining, the production of synthetic fuels and the generation of renewable energy.

Repsol has expressed its intention to lead the production of renewable hydrogen in the Iberian Peninsula, reaching a production equivalent to 400 MW in 2025. Currently, the company is the largest consumer and producer of hydrogen in Spain and will contribute its extensive knowledge and experience to the consortium in hydrogen, in addition to the technological capabilities of the Repsol Technology Lab. This project represents another decisive step for Repsol to lead the energy transition, transforming its industrial complexes into hubs multi-energy and achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.