The Spanish oil company Repsol promised this thursday finish in March the cleanup of the central coast of Peru, affected by a spill of almost 12,000 barrels of crude oil into the sea, on January 15.

“We estimate that if the weather conditions are with us, it will be in the middle of March” that the recovery of beaches and islands affected by crude oil, the director of Environmental Safety of the company, the Spaniard José Terol, told the press.

Terol, who directs the cleanup operations, explained that in coastal areas that are difficult to access, such as cliffs and rocks, the cleanup will take longer.

“By mid-February there will be no more stains on the sea. In an optimistic scenario, the works in the area of ​​difficult access will end at the end of March,” he said.

The spill, described as an “ecological disaster” by the Peruvian government, occurred while the Italian-flagged tanker “Mare Doricum” was unloading at Repsol’s La Pampilla refinery in Ventanilla, 30 km north of Lima. The company attributed the fact to the agitation of the sea by the volcanic eruption in Tonga.

Repsol allowed this Thursday for the first time a visit by journalists to the refinery, where the spill cleanup operations center, in which 90 specialists work directing almost 3,000 people in the field.

