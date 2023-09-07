Repsol logo at the company headquarters in Madrid.

Second Repsol openwork movement in less than 12 hours. After announcing at the beginning of this Thursday the sale of all its fossil assets in Canada for almost 440 million euros, at market close the largest Spanish oil company has communicated to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) the purchase of the US firm ConnectGen, with a large portfolio of projects in that country. It will pay 768 million dollars (715 million euros) to the specialized investment fund Quantum Capital.

“This operation represents another milestone in Repsol Renovables’ strategy, by strengthening its position as a global player in this energy sector, increasing its international presence and contributing to its goal of reaching 20 GW installed [en todo el mundo] in 2030″, reads the note sent to the CNMV. Headquartered in Houston (Texas), ConnectGen has projects in solar, storage and, above all, onshore wind. A business, the latter, in which the oil company places special emphasis: “ConnectGen’s portfolio under development (…) is in the most attractive regions” of the US, “one of the largest markets with the greatest potential for growth of the world.

The Spanish company expects the transaction – subject to regulatory approval – to be completed by the end of the year. The purchase follows the pattern set by Repsol in recent times: small or medium-sized bets – this is the second type – instead of large operations, despite its solid cash position, greatly benefited by the energy crisis.

The operation, argues the CEO of Repsol, Josu Jon Imaz, “is another step in the firm commitment to transform” its industry and become “a net zero emissions company by 2050.” And, at the same time, we maintain our profitable growth, diversification, multi-energy approach and guarantee profitability for shareholders”. Imaz also has an impact on the human capital side: “The incorporation of his team of experts is key to ensuring the success of our future growth with solid profitability in the market,” he adds.

Despite the fact that the United States is one of the main markets in the oil and gas business —in fact, the company’s roadmap includes a possible IPO of its exploration and production subsidiary in New York in the medium term— , Repsol’s landing in the renewable market of the world’s leading power did not come until 2021, with the purchase of Hecate Energy, a company specializing in photovoltaics and batteries that then had a huge portfolio of projects of more than 40 GW. The absorption of ConnectGen, with a respectable draft power in onshore wind, covers the least explored flank to date.

“The company has built a diversified renewable business in Spain, Italy, Chile, Portugal and the US, improving its capabilities and portfolio and creating a solid platform with high potential for profitable growth, with the ambition of becoming a global operator in the renewable business,” the statement read. In total, Repsol already has a global solar and wind portfolio of more than two gigawatts in operation and three under construction in Spain, the US, Chile and Italy. Its goal for 2025 is to reach 6 GW in green energy projects by injecting electricity into the grid to, five years later, reach the aforementioned 20 GW.

