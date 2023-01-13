CR Friday, January 13, 2023, 2:48 p.m.



The multi-energy company Repsol announced this Friday a new million-dollar investment in its industrial complex in Cartagena with the aim of manufacturing products with a low or zero carbon footprint, in its goal of achieving ‘zero emissions’ of carbon dioxide by 2050. The new project will begin this year and will consist of the reorganization of the two current base lubricant manufacturing plants in the Cartagena industrial complex, concentrating them in a single facility and using the space that will remain in disuse for the construction of the 100 megawatt renewable hydrogen plant already planned, in consortium with Enagás Renovable and Engie.

The new configuration of the lubricants area will mean the implementation of improvements in the current infrastructures, control systems and dynamic equipment, as well as a modification of the organizational structure of the industrial complex, relocating the employees of the plant that will remain in disuse in other areas of the refinery, as reported in a statement.

With this project, Repsol is committed to continuing to be a relevant player in the European lubricant base market, by ensuring the competitiveness of the Cartagena facilities. Lubricant bases are mainly used as the main raw material in the formulation of lubricating oils for industry in general.

In addition, during the process, and thanks to the high conversion capacity of the Cartagena facilities, other high added value products are obtained, highly demanded in the market, which serve as raw material for the manufacture of materials for daily use, such as aromatic extenders for the manufacture of tires, high-quality paraffins used in sectors such as textiles, food or cosmetics, for the manufacture of boards or candles; and bitumen for paving.

Repsol is also investing 215 million euros in its consortium with Enagás Renovable and Engie in the renewable hydrogen plant. The forecast is to put it into operation in 2025 and it will prevent the emission into the atmosphere of more than 167,000 tons of CO2 per year. In addition, Repsol is building the first advanced biofuels plant in Spain in Escombreras with 188 million euros, which will make it possible to produce renewable fuels from waste from the agri-food industry and used cooking oil. These fuels will make it possible to reduce CO2 emissions by up to 90% and will contribute to the decarbonisation of sectors that are difficult to electrify such as aviation, shipping and long-distance road transport.

The director of the Repsol industrial complex in Cartagena, Antonio Mestre, said that “the nearly 500 million euros that we are going to invest in projects involving lubricants, renewable hydrogen and advanced biofuels represent tangible proof of how we are transforming ourselves to adapt our facilities to the goal that we have set ourselves of being a net zero emissions company by 2050, and a commitment to adapt our assets to market demands to maintain competitiveness in increasingly demanding environments”.