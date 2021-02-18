The Chairman of Repsol, Antonio Brufau, and the CEO, Josu Jon Imaz, at the 2020 shareholders’ meeting Europa Press

The energy group Repsol obtained losses of 3,289 million euros last year, results that add to the red numbers of 3,816 million the previous year. The company justifies that they are due to the decline in the price of international benchmark raw materials (Brent oil and WTI) that negatively influenced the valuation of Repsol’s inventories. Figures the impact at 978 million. He also attributes the losses to the downward adjustment of exploration and production assets of 2,911 million due to the crisis. The net result, which specifically measures the performance of the company’s businesses, was positive: 600 million euros, as reported by the company this Thursday to the National Securities and Markets Commission (CNMV). This behavior was also reflected in a positive cash flow from operations for all businesses, which for the group as a whole reached 3,197 million.

The effects of the pandemic on hydrocarbon prices and the collapse of demand have caused two years of consecutive losses at Repsol. The group has suffered from the fall of 35% in the average price of Brent crude oil to 15 dollars per barrel in April and 19% of Henry Hub gas, prioritizing the continuity of its activity, guaranteeing essential supplies.

Resilience plan to reduce debt

In this regard, on March 25, Repsol launched a resilience plan to reinforce cash flow generation and strengthen the balance sheet. Supported by this plan, the company managed to reduce its net debt by 28%, by 1,178 million, until it reached 3,042 million. Liquidity stood at 9,195 million as of December 31, which covers 3.23 times the short-term maturities. This, together with the beginning of the recovery in demand and prices, allowed the adjusted net result to be 404 million in the fourth quarter of the year, very similar to the same period in 2019.

Additionally, in 2020 Repsol strengthened its financial position through five bond issues for a total of 3,850 million, of which 1,500 million correspond to subordinated perpetual bonds, which strengthen the group’s equity, in addition to its liquidity. In all the issues carried out, demand was received for several times the offer in a signal of interest on the part of investors.

Strategic plan for green evolution

Repsol launched several initiatives that, in addition to allowing it to get closer to its commitment to zero net emissions in 2050, will help the country’s economic recovery. Among them, two innovative industrial decarbonisation projects stand out to be installed in Bilbao; the first advanced biofuels plant in Spain, to be located in Cartagena; the development and start-up of renewable assets on the peninsula, and the international expansion of this business, with the creation of a joint venture in Chile.

In this context, Repsol presented the Strategic Plan 2021-2025 in November “to become a stronger, more profitable and more competitive company”, with the energy and digital transition and the defense of shareholders and customers at the center of its strategy. According to this plan, Repsol will advance its goal of having zero net emissions by 2050.

The plan, in addition to boosting its classic activities and considering decarbonisation, contemplates investments in renewable hydrogen as a clear growth vector for Repsol, which intends to lead its production in the Iberian Peninsula with the equivalent of 400 MW in 2025, and the ambition to exceed 1.2 GW in 2030. At the end of January 2021, Repsol presented the H24All project to develop the first 100 MW alkaline electrolyzer plant in Europe, which will be connected to the Petronor refinery. Repsol leads the consortium, made up of a total of fifteen entities, which submitted a request for financing within the call for the European Green Deal.

On the other hand, it already has 1.13 million electricity and gas customers. The company currently has almost 3,300 MW of total installed low-emission generation capacity and plans to increase its portfolio of assets with the aim of being a global operator, with a generation capacity that will reach 7.5 GW in the year 2025 and 15 GW in 2030.

Dividend

The Repsol Board of Directors has called the next General Shareholders’ Meeting, which will be held at the company’s headquarters in Madrid, predictably on second call, for March 26. The board has agreed to propose a complementary dividend of 0.30 euros gross per share charged to the profits of the 2020 financial year, the payment of which will take place as of July 7, 2021. It has also agreed to propose another dividend, similar to the traditional payment on account of the year 2021, of 0.30 euros gross per share, whose distribution will be effective throughout the month of January 2022.

In addition, it has agreed to launch a Share Buy-back Program for a maximum of 40,494,510 shares, representing approximately 2.58% of the capital stock, for the sole purpose of acquiring the shares corresponding to the scrip dividend of January 2021, which will be amortized if the proposed capital reduction is approved at the next Shareholders’ Meeting.

On the other hand, the board has agreed to propose the re-election as directors of Manuel Manrique (president of Sacyr), Mariano Marzo, Isabel Torremocha and Luis Suárez de Lezo, the ratification of the appointment by co-option and re-election of René Dahan and the appointment as director of Aurora Catá, after the end of the mandate of Maite Ballester. Catá Sala is an independent director and chair of the Audit Committee of Atresmedia and independent director and chair of the Appointments and Remuneration committees of Banco Sabadell. She is also the President of Barcelona Global and a member of the Executive Committee of the IESE Alumni Association. From 2008 to 2020 she was a partner of Seeliger y Conde.