This Monday, the Spanish company Repsol and Petróleos de Venezuela signed an agreement in Caracas that, according to the Venezuelan Oil Minister, seeks to “improve the execution of the joint venture's activities with the purpose of contributing to the promotion and growth of the oil industry”.

Repsol joins the American company Chevron, which for more than a year had already returned to the exploitation of Venezuelan fields. Since October, with the relaxation of US sanctions, the oil company expanded some operations, but always with a limited margin of action.

However, the presence of these two transnational companies has another intention – in addition to exploitation and contributing to the increase in the production of Venezuelan barrels – and that is to recover money from old debts, Therefore, the agreements, although they benefit Venezuela – which is demonstrated in small economic improvements -, It will not have a complete impact, since not all the profits will go to the State for the moment.

Currently, most of the country's income depends on oil exports, which are between 700,000 and 800,000 barrels per day, of which 60 percent are to repay the foreign debt.

“In this agreement, Chevron does not pay royalties, which is what the State charges for extracting each barrel of oil from the wellhead. Chevron does not pay taxes, much less all of the oil bill, except of course for payroll expenses,” explains oil expert Rafael Quiroz, during a forum organized by the Venezuelan Finance Observatory.

Quiroz details that the rest of the oil bill goes to the United States or goes to the coffers. PDVSA has a debt of 3.2 billion dollars with this North American company. “That of course has been decreasing to the extent that Chevron has currently maintained an annual average of 143 thousand barrels per day of production,” says the expert.

After the start of operationsPDVSA's debt with Chevron could be around 2.1 billion dollars today.

Under this agreement figure there would also be the arrival of Repsol. Venezuela has a debt with the Spanish company of about 1.3 billion dollars for three years when it ceased operations in the South American country.

For Quiroz, these associations are still interesting despite the existing debts, and They would lead Venezuela to close 2023 with an annual average of 756,000 barrels per day.

It is also estimated that by 2024 production will reach 900,000 barrels per day if the partnerships continue.

Investment in Guyana

Among the agreements with Chevron is the non-investment – ​​at least for the moment – ​​in the oil fields, this with the intention of recovering all the money from the debt.

However, Chevron itself has made investments for the amount of 55,000 million dollars in the territory of Guyana Esequiba.

“With an investment of 5,000 million we would surely be updating and putting into operation a single network that our park has and which has a production capacity of 630 thousand barrels per day,” insists Quiroz.

Chevron insists on investing there – in the disputed territory – and they have already signed concessions, “some of them in what we call deep waters or in dispute,” highlights the expert.

Maduro receives Repsol executives

The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, received this Tuesday directors of the Spanish energy company Repsol, one day after the signing of an agreement between this multinational and the Venezuelan state-owned PDVSA for the reactivation of a joint venture in the Caribbean country.

According to the state channel VTV, which broadcast brief images of the meeting, Repsol's executive director for Europe, Africa, Asia, Brazil and Venezuela, José Vicente Bravo, and the director of the multinational's business unit in the Caribbean nation, Luis García Sánchez, were received by the head of state at the Miraflores Palace, headquarters of the Executive, in Caracas.

The public media assured that the meeting, in which the Minister of Petroleum and president of PDVSA, Rafael Tellechea, also participated, was conducive to reaffirming the “exchange in hydrocarbon matters” and strengthening relations of “trust, legal security and cooperation.” , with the objective of “obtaining shared profits.”

Although the content of the conversation is unknown, On Monday Repsol ratified its commitment to Venezuela, where this year it celebrated three decades of presenceaccording to its general director of Exploration and Production and member of the Executive Committee, Francisco Gea, during the signing of the agreement with PDVSA.

Both companies agreed to reactivate the joint venture Petroquiriquire, in which Repsol has a 40 percent stake, which operates in fields in the states of Monagas, in eastern Venezuela, and Zulia and Trujillo, in the west.

Tellechea pointed out that the agreement lays “the foundations to promote the activities” of Petroquiriquire, which is “extremely important for both Spain and

Venezuela”.

ANA MARÍA RODRÍGUEZ BRAZÓN

TIME CORRESPONDENT

CARACAS

With information from EFE