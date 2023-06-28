The modernization work on part of the production plant that Repsol has in Valle de Escombreras has already finished, after an investment of 56 million euros and more than a month and a half of work. In addition to improving the facilities and setting them up, these tasks served to improve energy efficiency and reduce emissions into the atmosphere. To achieve this, in one of the two hydrogen plants with which the industrial complex is equipped – the largest in Europe – a new coating has been applied to its furnace to reduce the consumption of natural gas and the carbon footprint of the system. of production.

This new equipment, added to other incorporated ones, will make it possible to optimize the consumption of resources by the industrial complex, and to avoid, on the other hand, the emission of 12,500 tons of CO2 per year: the equivalent of the CO2 that 625,000 trees would absorb, according to the company. .

Among the most relevant actions, the incorporation of a new boiler for heat recovery in the sulfur unit also stands out. For this maneuver it has been necessary to dismantle the existing equipment into five parts and two cranes, one of them weighing 700 tons, to lift and place the new device. This has a weight of more than 60,000 kilos and dimensions of 15 meters high and 7 meters wide.

More than a thousand workers were housed in hotels in the city during the month and a half that the work lasted

300 Repsol employees and an average of 1,200 people from auxiliary companies participated in the stop per day, reaching at peak times involving 1,500 workers from 40 different contractor companies- Of which, 57% are local and the company signed more of 80 contracts and 50 technical assistance.

For the director of the industrial complex, Antonio Mestre, this type of stoppages generate employment and make it possible to “invigorate other economic sectors of the city, beyond the industrial sector.” The calculation is that during the month and a half that the shutdown lasted, it was necessary to accommodate about a thousand people in hotels in the municipality, “with the consequent derivative of consumption in other service companies in the area,” according to Mestre.

Diversity and inclusion



In addition, for the first time during a stop, the industrial complex had a diversity and inclusion booth open. This initiative, carried out in collaboration with the Galactyco collective from Cartagena, is developed within the framework of the ‘I’m Proud’ campaign that promotes multi-energy. The objective is to give visibility to this group, to create an increasingly inclusive work environment.

The stop took place in the Hydrocracker area, dedicated mainly to the production of diesel for vehicles and kerosene, aviation fuel. Since the expanded Repsol industrial complex in Escombreras was commissioned in 2011, this is the second maintenance shutdown to which these units have been subjected.