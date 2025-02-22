Repsol starts a new solar plant project in the United States. The company has begun the construction of Pecan Prairie, an installation that will have 595 MW in the Texas area and will allow to supply about 50,000 homes, as the company said. This project adds to Pinnington plants (825 MW) and Outpost (629 MW) that continues under construction and already has complete 180 MW and ready to energize. This installation will therefore involve an advance in the oil plans to reach 2-3 GW in the country.

Repsol also hopes to increase the profitability of their projects through the entry of investors into the capital of their plants. In fact, the company expects to close in the coming months the sale of a part of the capital of Jicarilla (125 MW) and Frye (637 MW). First half of this year. Because these divestments, which will be added to the transfer of assets in Spain between 400 MW and 500 MW in two operations, the company expects to enter around 2.5 billion euros.

Once the hecate portfolios is consolidated – which is immersed in the purchase process of the remaining 60% – and Connectgen, Repsol anticipates that it will reach a capacity of between 9 GW and 10 GW in the late 2027, which will lead to the Spanish to rub shoulders with other giants in the sector such as Avagrid -filial de Iberdrola-, which has just exceeded 10 GW installed in the US.

The company also advances strongly in its wind projects in Chile. The company plans to put into operation in the first months of this year the Antofagasta Park (364 MW), after having detached from photovoltaic projects in an operation with Grenergy. In this way, the company will double its production capacity in the country where it has the Atacama (83 MW) and Cabo Lions III (94 MW) parks .repsol now puts the focus now to grow in new renewable facilities in Italy .