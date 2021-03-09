In the foreground, Ricardo Margalejo (left) and Antonio Picazo, co-founders of Gana Energía, in an image provided by the company.

Repsol continues with its strategy of creating a wide energy offer for all consumers. Along these lines is the purchase of the electricity and gas marketer Gana Energía, an operation that the firm announced on Tuesday. The company has acquired the majority shareholding of the company by acquiring the part that Angels Capital owned, the investment company of Juan Roig (Mercadona’s executive president). The founding partners of Gana Energía — Antonio Picazo and Ricardo Margalejo — remain in the capital as a minority. The companies have not reported the amount of the operation.

Gana Energía, founded in 2015, operates in a on-line and offers 100% renewable energy. The Valencian company entered the Lanzadera program in 2018, promoted by Roig, when it had 12,000 clients, 22 employees and a gross turnover of 10.5 million euros. Currently, it has 37,000 clients, 55 employees and a turnover of 25 million euros.

The startup has received the support of Marina de Empresas for more than two years, also promoted by Roig, has been accelerated by Lanzadera (the business accelerator owned by Mercadona) and has subsequently received the investment from Angels (in December 2020, when led an investment round of 500,000 euros). In 2020 it registered its best year, despite the difficulties in the Spanish economy, partly thanks to its commitment to digitization and its low price policy. In addition, Gana Energía entered the natural gas market in September.

Antonio Picazo, CEO of the company, considers the move decisive for Gana Energía. “It is a huge step to consolidate it within the Spanish energy market. Being part of a large multinational energy group like Repsol is great news for us ”, he highlighted.

For Repsol, the operation means advancing the strategy set by the company. “With this acquisition, Repsol reinforces its commitment to a multi-energy customer-centric approach. The acquisition of Gana Energía complements the company’s current value offer and is one more piece of the commitment to continue creating an energy offer for all homes, ”said Luis Santonja, Repsol’s director of commercial business development and customer strategy. .

Angels, who is the one that exits the business after the sale, highlights the role they have had in the growth of the company. And they consider that it was time to leave: “With this operation the mission of Angels is fulfilled, helping the growth of a company with a great journey in Marina de Empresas, since it was accelerated by Lanzadera”, says Pepe Peris, CEO of Angels.