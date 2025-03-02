Repsol has reached an agreement to acquire a 40% participation in the unioil lubricants, in an operation that will allow you to strengthen your presence in the Philippines and in Southeast Asia, A region with a large market in the lubricant business, both companies reported.

This agreement allows the group directed by Josu Jon Imaz to add a fifth manufacturing plant to the existing Repsol in Spain, Mexico, Singapore and Indonesia. UNIOIL LUBRICANTS has a total production capacity of 25,000 tons at the end of 2024.

This alliance in Asia complements the ‘joint ventures’ established by the group in the last five years with Bardahl in Mexico and United Oil in Singapore, laying the basis of the strategic objectives of Repsol growth.

These associations allow Repsol to cover areas in which a medium growth of the lubricants market is expected in the coming years.

With this agreement, Unioil lubricants will produce and distribute Repsol products in the Philippines, a country with rapid population growth and both group aspire to become one of the main agents of the Philippine market, where, in recent fourteen years, Spanish energy has consolidated its presence.

Specifically, The joint company plans to expand its presence in the market through a sales and marketing strategy more specific. The Repsol Alliance with Unioil provides immediate access to new customers thanks to the complementarity of the brands and product lines of both companies.

UNIOIL is a Filipina company founded in 1966 by the CO family and has been an important actor in the lubricant market in the country for decades. ANDN 1994, Unioil associated with idemitsu, One of the largest Japanese oil companies, to become the exclusive and authorized distributor of its products in the Philippines.