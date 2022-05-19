A group of workers, working on the structure of one of the production units of the Repsol biofuels plant in Escombreras. / REPSOL

The multinational Repsol is reaching milestones in its project to build the first advanced biofuels plant in Spain. The civil works began at the beginning of this year and the company has already carried out 20% of the works, thanks to the work of almost 400 workers from a hundred companies in the auxiliary sector and the company itself.