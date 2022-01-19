Repsol presented this Wednesday the largest renewable hydrogen consortium in Spain, made up of 33 entities from different sectors, promoting renewable hydrogen projects in all areas of the Spanish economy and promoting rapid and effective decarbonisation through this energy vector, which is postulated as one of the keys to the energy transition. This is the Shyen (Spanish Hydrogen Network) project, which was launched at the Repsol Campus in Madrid.

The projects that are grouped in Shyne will represent a cumulative investment of 3,230 million euros, which will allow the launch of different initiatives for the production, distribution and use of renewable hydrogen in the industrial sector, in transport and in other applications, as well as to develop pioneering technologies and thus accelerate plans for the deployment of this gas. It is a project that as a whole expects to generate more than 13,000 jobs.

It is a program based on the collaboration of companies that pursue the decarbonisation of their activity, and that join efforts and investment to achieve it. To do this, the project has six promoter partners, in addition to Repsol. They are all leading companies in their sectors: Alsa, Bosch, CELSA Group, Enagás, Scania and Talgo.

The Secretary of State for Energy, Sara Aagesen, who participated in the presentation ceremony, indicated that “renewable hydrogen is a country project. It is the missing piece of the puzzle to advance towards the decarbonisation of the economy and achieve climate neutrality by 2050, and to advance in the development of knowledge, technology ‘made in Spain’ and the consolidation of the business fabric and supply chains. industrial value.

Aagesen has also highlighted the role of hydrogen in the Strategic Project for the Recovery and Economic Transformation of Renewable Energies, Renewable Hydrogen and Storage (PERTE ERHA) and has pointed out that the Shyne initiative “is configured within the Government’s country project with a integrator”, which “in line with the objectives of the PERTE ERHA will promote the development of renewable hydrogen clusters” and that “it is a tractor project for the industrial and technological fabric, with a global approach that brings together large, medium and small Business”.

This consortium is completed by 22 companies from different sectors, such as Iberia and Baleària, benchmarks in air and maritime transport, respectively; the public company Navantia or PYMAR, the company that brings together the small and medium-sized private shipyards in Spain; companies from the steel sector such as Sidenor, AMES Group and Tubacex; Calvera, which designs and manufactures hydrogen plants and gas storage and distribution systems; electricity producing companies such as BBE; engineering for electric mobility such as EPowerlabs; the company specialized in transporting refrigerated products Primafrío; the leading engineering company in marine solutions Wartsila, and the technological companies Zigor, which develops power electronics systems, and Magrana, specialized in innovative solutions for the industry. Also DYPAM, a spin-off of the University of Castilla-La Mancha focused on the design and processing of advanced materials. Synergies between these entities through the Shyne consortium will drive coordinated industrial developments across the hydrogen value chain.

Spain is in a privileged position compared to other countries to capture the opportunity generated by the new economy of renewable hydrogen thanks to the great availability of solar and wind resources, as well as the ability of the industry itself to adapt to a new economy in around the hydrogen value chain.

The Shyne project aims to generate an ecosystem that connects the great regional initiatives around hydrogen that are already being launched, such as the Basque Hydrogen Corridor (BH2C), the Hydrogen Valley of Catalonia and the Hydrogen Valley of the Region of Murcia. In addition, Shyne will promote the creation of two new innovation hubs in Castilla-La Mancha and Madrid, whose objective will be the development of competitive technologies that are still under development, such as photoelectrocatalysis or solid oxide electrolysis (SOEC) and that would allow the country to maintain technological sovereignty in this new energy vector.

A knowledge management center will also be created in Madrid that will coordinate transversal actions and position technology centers and universities as reference centers in Europe. In this way, an efficient network will be created that will capture the synergies between the producing poles, industrial centers and other hydrogen consumers, ensuring the competitiveness of renewable gas and avoiding transferring additional costs to end users.