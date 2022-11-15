Reproduction | Research: deterioration of sperm quality is a global phenomenon and “may threaten the survival of humanity”

The number of sperm in semen has halved in 50 years, and this century the rate of decline has accelerated.

Semen quality has deteriorated dramatically over the past 50 years, and the worrying trend is global. At worst, the future of all humanity is threatened, according to a recent study.

It is a so-called meta-study. It is based on 223 individual studies with a total of 57,000 sperm samples from 53 countries.

“We have a serious problem, and if it is not contained, it could threaten the survival of humanity,” said the leader of the international team of researchers, Professor Hagai Levine from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem in the press release.

Research results published on Tuesday Human Reproduction Update – in the scientific publication.

The study looked at sperm count, which is an important measure of semen quality. The same group of researchers already reported in 2017 that the number of sperm per milliliter in prosperous Western countries had halved since the 1970s.

“The average sperm count has dropped from around 100 million sperm per milliliter since the 1970s to less than 50 million sperm per milliliter,” HS said last summer in an extensive in the article.

Now research confirms that development is global.

“For the first time, it has been verified that men in Latin America, Asia and Africa have had a similar drop in sperm count and sperm density as previously observed in Europe, North America and Australia,” it says. EuroNews– on the news site.

The worrying development has only accelerated. Between 1973 and 2018, sperm density dropped by an average of 1.2 percent per year. However, since 2000, the drop has been 2.6 percent per year.

“It is unbelievable. I couldn’t believe it myself,” Professor Levine told EuroNews.

“The phenomenon is global, and it should be treated as such.”

Reasons to the deterioration of semen quality not yet proven waterproof. The strongest theory is that chemicals, air pollution and other environmental factors reduce sperm quality. Environmental factors may affect fetuses and children at critical moments in terms of sperm production.

Another theory is biological. Because the birth rate has been regulated and has decreased naturally, men with strong sperm do not have as many children as before. At the same time, even those with poor sperm have children. So if semen quality is hereditary, the proportion of weak sperm in the population has increased.

However, the theory has not been proven.