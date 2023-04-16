This weekend in the Clásico Joven between Deportivo Cruz Azul and Club América corresponding to matchday 15 of the Clausura 2023 tournament, it was once again painted cream-blue with the victory of the Águilas 1-3 at the ‘Colossus of Santa Úrsula’.
However, it was the celestial ones who took the lead on the scoreboard just after minute 12, hoping to win, after an offensive play in which Alvaro Fidalgo He intervened in a bad way to leave the ball comfortable for Uriel Antuna to shoot at goal.
Later in the game, the ‘muffin‘ received an input from michael estrada that left the rival with one less player for the rest of the game.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_esand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
“The insistence of placing him as a second containment… He is very good and he showed it at the time, but he is not for that position; much better as a midfielder or a forward”, is something that many comment on the operation of Alvaro Fidalgo in the team.
It should be remembered that the Spanish midfielder is mainly an attacking midfielder, but since the arrival of Diego Valdes The team has had to readapt to play more contention.
Through social networks, the Spanish footballer apologized for his serious mistake against Cruz Azul and praised his teammates after achieving the comeback.
“It was a very serious mistake that could greatly condition the game. I know it,” Fidalgo said in his publication. A good sector of the cream-blue fans thanked him for recognizing the blunder and offered him his support.
#Reproaches #fans #reacted #Fidalgos #mistake #Cruz #Azul
Leave a Reply