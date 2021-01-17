The confirmation as a Christian of his youngest son leaves the secretary general of the PSRM, Diego Conesa, a bitter taste. Not only because of not being able to celebrate this event with the family, but because of the cataract of reproaches that the socialist leader has received after it was learned that the Local Police of Alhama de Murcia had to break into the church of San Lázaro, where the religious ceremony was held , considering that the allowable capacity was exceeded by current regulations to prevent the transmission of Covid.

The controversy, which was echoed by national media, comes to the doors of a key week for Diego Conesa, since on Thursday he is summoned to testify as an investigated in the Court of First Instance and Instruction Number 3 of Totana, where there are open proceedings for alleged prevarication against him. He is accused of having kept in a drawer, when he was mayor of Alhama, a fine for disorders in a traffic control imposed on a United Left councilor in the town.

PP and Vox were the hardest with the secretary general of the PSRM. The popular, without going to the extreme of requesting his resignation, accused Conesa of hypocrisy, who last week demanded more forcefulness from López Miras to restrict non-essential activity given the delicate situation of the pandemic. On the same Saturday, hours before his son’s confirmation mass (which was also attended by the socialist mayor of Alhama de Murcia, Mariola Guevara), he appealed to “the individual and collective responsibility of citizenship” to comply with the Government’s rules regional. That is, avoid any type of social interaction.

Vox did demand his resignation. Its president in the Region, José Ángel Antelo, accused him of “laughing at the Spanish” who comply with the restrictions.

“Lying is a sin”



In defense of his leader, the PSRM Secretary for Organization, Jordi Arce, came out. “Diego Conesa attended the confirmation of his son, like any parent, complying with all the rules and security measures, and even so, he publicly apologized in advance due to his public responsibility,” he said. Arce attacked the general secretary of the PP, Teodoro García Egea, whom he reproached for saying that the temple was evicted when it is not true. “Lying is a sin,” ironized the socialist leader in the Region.

For his part, the spokesman for the Popular Parliamentary Group, Joaquín Segado, focused more on Conesa’s judicial statement this week. “We hope that he will clarify once, even in front of the judge, where the fine that has taken him to court went.”

Segado recalls that the leadership of the PSOE in the Region (Conesa, Arce and José Vélez) has pending cases with the Justice. “None of the three has so far assumed the slightest political responsibility,” the spokesman recalled.