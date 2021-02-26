This Friday the deadline for the companies will manage Repro II (Productive Recovery Program II), to pay February wages to your employees. However, the Ministry of Labor, Employment and Social Security reported they extend the registration time in the AFIP until Sunday, February 28.

Since last Monday, the system has been enabled for companies to manage REPRO II of the Ministry of Labor, Employment and Social Security. The amount of assistance varies according to the sector in which the company develops its activities: Non-critical sectors, $ 9,000; Critical sectors, $ 12,000 and Health sector, $ 18,000.

Employers registered in the Repro II Program have time until Sunday, February 28, to process the benefit for the payment of February wages, according to the Ministry of Labor, Employment and Social Security.

Registration must be done on the web through the service with the tax code “Repro II”.

The program includes selection criteria to access the benefit, and determine if the companies that intend to obtain it are in a position to receive the subsidy.

Registration requirements



In the first place, to access the benefit, employers must register with the ATP Service on the AFIP page.

On the other hand, in the event that the employer is pre-classified, that is, it presents a year-on-year variation in negative billing and belongs to a non-critical sector of the ATP program, the service will enable a screen that will allow registration for REPRO II and attach the additional documentation requested. In this sense, employers will have a period of three days to comply with this requirement.

Regarding the information that applicants for the aid must submit, there is the following documentation:

In the case of Legal Persons, they are obliged to present Balance:

Balance Sheet Fiscal Year 2019 signed by a public accountant and certified by the respective Professional Council.

Electronic worksheet to be completed with economic, patrimonial and financial indicators.

Affidavit of the participating Public Accountant.

In the case of Human Persons, civil associations and any other person not obliged to present Balance:

Electronic worksheet to be completed with economic, patrimonial and financial indicators.

Affidavit of the participating Public Accountant.

Anyway, beyond the documentation presented, the allocation of the benefit will be subject to the approval of the Evaluation and Monitoring Commission of the REPRO II Program and the Ministry of Labor, Employment and Social Security in accordance with the conditions established by the regulations and the pertinent budget availability.

Repro II is incompatible with the Complementary Salary of the ATP, the credits at Subsidized Rate of the ATP, the Productive Recovery Program (REPRO) established in September 2018 and the Labor Insertion Program (PIL).

The critical sectors that registered the most registrations in REPRO II during January were: tourism, with 2,028 companies and 49,343 workers; health, with 699 companies and 75,715 workers; sports, with 524 companies and 17,432 workers, and culture, with 335 companies and 6,555 workers.

For employers of 800 or more workers, the minimum compliance with the parameters is the same as for the first case, but with different limits.

The interannual percentage variations in invoicing and VAT purchases must be less than 5%; debt greater than 0.6; current liquidity less than 1.6; and the interannual percentage variations of electricity and gas consumption less than 0%; of the relationship between total labor cost and billing, greater than 0%; and of imports less than -30 percent.

YN